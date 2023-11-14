Sukuna joins Kessoku band as Jujutsu Kaisen and Bocchi the Rock meet an unexpected crossover

Jujutsu Kaisen has become such a prominent series in the world of anime that there was no chance that fans weren't going to do funny crossovers eventually. This has finally happened now that fans have done a crossover between Gege Akutami's series and Bocchi the Rock, the popular music anime, in a way that a lot of people didn't see coming.

The most hilarious part is how this crossover combines events of the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen, particularly the scene where Sukuna takes over Yuji Itadori's body and runs with it as Bocchi gets involved in the situation. Pairing up such a serious moment with a hilarious character like Bocchi presents a fun contrast.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen and Bocchi the Rock.

Bocchi the Rock makes a sudden crossover in Jujutsu Kaisen thanks to a fan edit

Jujutsu Kaisen has such a degree of popularity that it is not surprising that fans all over the world are trying their hand at fan edits and animations. There have been fan animations of some iconic moments, such as Sukuna's Fire Arrow, but now one fan has attempted something a lot more hilarious: Bocchi, the title character of Bocchi the Rock, stepping up in the Shibuya Incident arc.

To further contextualize the scene, the moment takes place right when Jogo is overpowering Yuji Itadori and then Sukuna takes over the latter's body. As Sukuna is taking hold of the situation, Bocchi steps in and Jogo begins to talk to her, which leads to the former beginning to feel scared at the process.

The most entertaining part of the whole thing is how the dialogue was edited so it looked like Bocchi asking Sukuna to join her music band. And the dialogue is structured in a way that it seems that Sukuna is playing along, although that would be pretty much in character for the King of Curses. It is a fun little moment but adds to the cultural popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen in recent times.

The appeal of both series

Bocchi the Rock might not have the worldwide popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen but it still has a lot of appeal: the titular character, Bocchi, is a socially awkward girl who strives to overcome her problems by becoming a rock musician. As most people can imagine, she begins to grow and improve as she becomes a member of a band, although she still retains some of the personality traits that make her so endearing.

The series is fairly straightforward with its plot and the 2022 anime definitely benefitted from having audio because this is a story about music and Bocchi the Rock had to stand out in that regard. This is part of the reason why the crossover with Jujutsu Kaisen was so hilarious: watching Bocchi interact with Jogo and Sukuna, such contrasting figures, makes for great comedy.

These are two great series that have managed to become very successful under their own terms and this is why this crossover had such a positive reaction on their respective fandoms.

Final thoughts

This crossover made by fans was fun contrast between the two series and goes to show how the Shibuya Incident arc anime adaptation has been a total hit in the anime community. One can hope that people will get to see more amazing content from these two series.

