Why Boruto dub isn't part of Crunchyroll 2023 release schedule, explained

Fans of the Boruto dub are eagerly anticipating the return of the English version, which has generated a great deal of excitement within the anime community. For years, dedicated followers of the Naruto franchise have embarked on Naruto Uzumaki's journey and embraced Boruto: Naruto Next Generations for its fresh take on the world of ninjas.
The availability of the Boruto dub significantly impacts the series' accessibility and overall enjoyment. The English version, which began in 2018, has dubbed 231 episodes out of a total of 294.
Next episodes of Boruto dub are not part of Crunchyroll 2023 release schedule
Crunchyroll has unveiled its lineup of English dubbed anime for Summer 2023. However, the schedule disappointingly excludes Boruto. This unfortunate omission implies that fans eagerly anticipating the English dub will be forced to endure a prolonged wait.
The controversy surrounding the Boruto dub originated when Adult Swim initially distributed the first 52 episodes on Toonami but later removed the series from their programming block.
The Boruto dub initially had a reasonable 50-ish episode gap compared to its subbed counterpart. However, due to a restart necessitated by VIZ Media's home release schedule and a COVID-19 delay, the dub's pace became sluggish.
The release dates for future episodes of Boruto dub are uncertain, given that the most recent box set from VIZ Media became available in June 2023.
Currently, Boruto's dub has 231 out of the 294 episodes available. However, only 155 dubbed episodes can be accessed on Hulu. As a result, viewers eager to watch the latest episodes in English will need to patiently wait for that version to catch up.
Where can fans read the Boruto manga?
The Boruto manga is easily accessible online through multiple websites. One option is the official Shonen Jump website, where you can enjoy a free trial and potentially become a member if you find the service appealing.
Another reliable source for reading the latest chapters of the Boruto manga in English is Bormangas.net.
Bormanga.net serves as a popular website for reading the Boruto manga in English at no cost. It is worth noting, however, that release schedules may vary, occasionally resulting in delays with chapter releases.
To ensure timely updates on new chapters, it is advisable to bookmark the website and stay informed.
Brief overview of the plot and team behind the anime
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations follows the thrilling journey of Boruto, the son of Naruto, as he embarks on his ninja training in the Hidden Leaf Village. Set years after the original Naruto series, this captivating storyline introduces a fresh ensemble of characters.
Despite being immensely talented, Boruto grapples with the weight of living up to his father's esteemed legacy. Alongside his trusted companions Sarada and Mitsuki, he braves perilous missions and confronts formidable adversaries.
The Boruto anime is produced by Studio Pierrot. It is based on the manga series written by Ukyo Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, while the illustration is done by Mikio Ikemoto.
Hiroyuki Yamashita directed episodes 1 to 66, while Toshiro Fujii took over from episodes 67 to 104. The anime was then directed by Masayuki Kōda until the season finale.
Shuhei Nakata, the production manager of the anime, decided to leave Studio Pierrot in favor of a fresh start at Wit Studio in 2023.
The return of the Boruto dub remains uncertain despite high anticipation. Delays, including pandemic-related disruptions, have caused the dub to lag behind the original release. Fans must patiently wait for its catch-up.
In the meantime, the manga offers an immediate option to continue following Boruto's ninja journey. Despite challenges, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues to captivate fans by upholding the spirit of the Naruto franchise in fresh and captivating ways.
