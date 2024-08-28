The creative direction of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is profoundly affected by the original creator of Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto, and his previous assistant and the head of the current project, Mikio Ikemoto, whose works are in many ways similar to those in the original series.

The works of Kishimoto are packed with psychological and emotional elements, while Ikemoto's storytelling is distinctly different and takes the narrative into uncharted roles by exploring new and sensitive topics.

The article explains why it is important to appreciate the difference between the roles of Kishimoto and Ikemoto, noting how their different styles make the series not only a tribute to the previous part but also a surprising story in its own right.

How Masashi Kishimoto would have made a difference if he was the official author for the Boruto series

Masashi Kishimoto had authored the Naruto series (Image via Shueisha)

Masashi Kishimoto, the original creator of Naruto, possesses a profound understanding of the original series' characters, themes, and story arcs. Initially, his involvement in Naruto's sequel series was quite peripheral, with him supervising the project rather than the storyline.

This shift enabled him to advance the project while allowing fresh creative perspectives to shape the work. His mastery of the original canon ensures that Boruto is consistent with the storyline of its predecessor. Kishimoto's deep insight into character development is the heart and soul of Naruto, which is why, even as a supervisor, he strongly influences the direction and tone of the sequel series.

Mikio Ikemoto had authored the sequel series to Naruto (Image via Shueisha)

In contrast, Mikio Ikemoto, who took on a more significant role in Boruto as both an illustrator and a story developer, offers a brand-new angle. His association with the manga series not only endowed him with an understanding of its visuals and narrative structure but also encouraged him to be more original.

Ikemoto introduced new elements that make Boruto stand out from Naruto. His emphasis on the younger generation and changing themes could have made the sequel series a simple repeat of Naruto. Instead, it introduces new dynamics and characters, such as those between Boruto and Kawaki, which contrast with the original series, where the original crew was more of a team.

Character development and thematic focus for the Boruto series

Uzumaki Naruto is the seventh Hokage (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The differences in authorial focus also influence character development and thematic exploration. Kishimoto's approach to storytelling has frequently focused on the ideas of tenacity, connections with others, and the need for recognition. These ideas are illustrated in Naruto's gradual evolution from a solitary outcast to a widely adored champion.

Kishimoto's thoughts regarding his creative process point out that his main goal is to come up with an engaging and compelling story that will, without a doubt, resonate positively with fans. For instance, he revealed the challenge of crafting complex arcs, such as Pain's, where the physical and mental demands of the work were staggering. Despite this, he remained committed to telling the story.

A snapshot from the sequel anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

On the other hand, Ikemoto's approach to Boruto centers on themes of legacy, privilege, and identity. Unlike Naruto, who had to fight for every bit of recognition and power, Boruto starts with privileges and opportunities that come with being the son of a renowned ninja.

Ikemoto explores how Naruto's son struggles with these expectations and his identity, contrasting sharply with the themes of Naruto. The shift from a narrative of gaining everything from nothing to losing what was already there presents a new angle on the shinobi world.

Creative tensions and collaborative growth during the making of the Boruto series

Naruto and Sasuke as shown in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The collaborative dynamic between Kishimoto and Ikemoto also plays a significant role in shaping the sequel series. While Kishimoto initially took a backseat role, his occasional creative input has been crucial in maintaining the series’ connection to its roots.

The reported disagreements between Kishimoto and Ikemoto about character directions and plot points illustrate a healthy creative tension that can lead to innovative storytelling. This dynamic ensures that the series evolves, reflecting both respect for its origins and a willingness to grow beyond them.

Final thoughts

Kawaki as shown in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ultimately, whether Kishimoto or Ikemoto is seen as the primary author of Boruto does make a difference. Kishimoto’s deep-seated understanding of the original series provides a foundation of continuity and emotional depth, while Ikemoto’s fresh perspective drives the series into new territory, focusing on different themes and character dynamics.

The interplay between their creative visions allows the sequel series to honor its predecessor while forging its own identity, making the series appealing to both old fans of Naruto and new audiences alike.

