Why Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will suffer from a Naruto-like ending, explored

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is heading in an exciting direction and fans are quite pleased with the way this installation has been progressing. The manga releases chapters monthly. Naturally, the fanbase is quite active and comes up with various theories concerning certain aspects of the title. Fans are currently speculating on the nature of the fight that will take place between Kawaki and Boruto.

Based on how the manga is progressing, these two characters will duke it out at some point. Kawaki’s thirst for Boruto’s blood cannot be quenched. However, fans believe this particular fight will conclude in a way that will be boring. Let’s take a look at why fans predict an underwhelming ending to this particular fight.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Why Boruto: Two Blue Vortex might have a disappointing fight in the near future

The current installation of the manga has shown considerable improvement. However, fans feel that the fight between Kawaki and Boruto might not go the way they want it to. Netizens believe the outcome would be quite repetitive and similar to the way Naruto Shippuden portrayed the fight between Naruto and Sasuke. Readers have already drawn parallels between Boruto, Naruto, Kawaki, and Sasuke. The fight could potentially follow a similar trend.

Sasuke was out for Naruto’s blood, and they put everything on the line during that fight. In fact, Sasuke nearly succeeded. However, the fight ended, and the two decided to unite against a common threat. Madara Uchiha posed a threat to the existence of the human race. The trope of “uniting against a common enemy” has been overused in various pop culture pieces.

Kawaki wishes to kill Boruto to save Naruto. The Seventh Hokage saved Kawaki from Kara and gave him a shot at life. Therefore, Kawaki will do anything to save Naruto, even if it means killing his only son. That said, there is a chance that Boruto might end up victorious and put an end to this feud.

Furthermore, Shibai Otsutsuki has been introduced in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. This is an indication that an exceptionally powerful foe will make an appearance in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. At this point, we can expect Kawaki and Boruto to put their differences aside and take on this common enemy. This speculation is why fans believe the fight could end in a rather repetitive and uninspiring way.

Conclusion

This Boruto: Two Blue Vortex theory is interesting, and the reaction from fans is justified. However, they have failed to incorporate Boruto’s Karma Mode into the equation. This theory will be true if Boruto finds a way to suppress Momoshiki and prevent him from taking control of his body. Moreover, Kishimoto and Ikemoto can stick to the older trends shown in the Naruto series. Therefore, only time will tell whether or not this will be true.

