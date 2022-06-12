Why did Daki stab the Samurai in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is the most recent iconic Shonen addition that has become immensely popular for its unique concept. After the conclusion of the Mugen Train arc, fans were having a hard time suppressing their excitement regarding what comes next for Tanjiro and the gang.

However, the series amazed everyone with the Entertainment District arc by introducing Daki. Daki was one of the most powerful demons of the Twelve Demon Moons, sharing the position with her brother Gyutaro at Upper-Rank 6.

Being an Upper-Rank demon, she didn’t disappoint the Demon Slayer community with her terrifying feats. Out of the many questions arising after her death, one became the most intriguing. This particular question is regarding why she stabbed the Samurai in his eye.

Exploring the reason behind Daki stabbing the eye of the Samurai in Demon Slayer?

Before becoming a Demon, Daki was just a normal human called Ume, who was training to become an Oiran in the Entertainment District. As the true definition of beauty, she started attracting many suitors and customers. However, one fateful day, everything in her life turned upside down when she was introduced to a Samurai who was bewitched by her appearance.

The Samurai praised her beauty and talked gently with Daki/Ume, but the only thing that enraged the latter was when the former started berating her brother Gyutaro. The Samurai not only insulted Gyutaro in front of Daki but also made fun of his malnourished body and disease. As Daki was unable to tolerate the insult of her brother, she took off her Kanzashi and stabbed the left eye of the Samurai.

As every action has its consequences, Daki was summoned by her House lady at the request of the Samurai who, burned Daki alive. Gyutaro was away from her sister, but when he saw her burned body, he was heartbroken and filled with rage. After Gyutaro came to know who did that to his little sister, he didn't back out from slaughtering the Samurai with his sickle.

The siblings were on the verge of death, but luckily the former Upper Rank 6 Doma reached out to them and turned them into demons. Doma asked Gyutaro to earn their place in the Twelve Demon Moons along with Daki. Both Gyutaro and Daki eventually became part of Twelve Demon Moons in Demon Slayer, sharing the position of Upper Rank 6.

Although it was evident in the Entertainment District that many people were getting abducted, Daki managed to stay under the radar and didn’t let the Demon Slayer Corps know about the situation where people were being abducted and murdered for years. However, Tengen Uzui caught the disturbance with the help of his three wives, who'd successfully infiltrated the renowned Houses of the Entertainment District.

At one point, there was no intel coming from his three wives, which raised suspicion. Later, Tengen, with the help of Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu, infiltrated the Entertainment District and found out who the real perpetrators were that were responsible for the disappearances of people from the district: Daki and her brother Gyutaro.

After the death of Daki and Gyutaro, their past was shown where they had lived a pretty tough life and how they depended on each other. The siblings loved and cared for each other till the end, despite berating each other whilst turning to dust.

