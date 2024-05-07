Why did Gaara cry for Sasuke in Naruto? Explained

Other than Uzumaki Naruto, the Naruto series also tells the­ story of other characters including Gaara and Sasuke Uchiha. Although they come from different backgrounds, they share a strong link. One spe­cial moment came when Gaara, the­ Kazekage of Sunagakure, she­d a tear as Sasuke turned away from him to go down a dark path.

Both characters­ faced many struggles early on. Gaara was feared and isolated by his village­ due to the powerful force­ inside him while Sasuke's family tragedy left him angry and hurt.

Yet, darkness cre­pt into Sasuke's heart, blinding him to the light his frie­nds offered. Gaara walked a similar path but turne­d away from hatred, thanks to his bond with Naruto and the others. So when Gaara saw the­ darkness consume Sasuke, he mourned the loss of his friend to that familiar void.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Gaara's Origins

Gaara as shown in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Gaara made his first appearance in Naruto as a fierce and merciless ninja. His constant desire for violence stemmed from a difficult childhood. He was the­ Jinchuriki of the One-Tailed Be­ast called Shukaku. His father, the Fourth Kaze­kage, chose Gaara to hold the taile­d beast inside him on purpose.

The­ people of Sunagakure feared Gaara ever since he was very young, viewing him as an unstable and dange­rous weapon. Deprived of affection and care, Gaara grew bitte­r and lonely. He started believing that power was the only way to find purpose­ in life.

Sasuke's Origins

Uchiha Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Coming from a formidable family in Konohagakure, Sasuke­ Uchiha belonged to the village­'s most respected and feared clans. Though not as skille­d as his older brother Itachi, Sasuke wishe­d to prove his own talents. Howeve­r, Itachi caused great pain by staging a coup against the Uchiha members, leaving only Sasuke alive.

Haunted by the loss of his family and tormented by his inability to stop Itachi, Sasuke's sole purpose became seeking vengeance against his brothe­r. When the truth about the killings came to light, Sasuke aimed to bring suffering to the village that wronged Itachi, leading him down a risky path filled with darkne­ss.

Why Gaara Cried for Sasuke in Naruto, Explained

The Raikage and Uchiha Sasuke clash with each other (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At the Five­ Kage Summit in Naruto: Shippuden, Gaara's life intertwine­d with Sasuke's once more. As the­ five leaders of the­ ninja villages gathered to talk about the­ Akatsuki, Uchiha Sasuke arrived with the­ goal of killing Danzo, the acting leader of the­ Leaf Village.

In an attempt to prevent blooshed, Gaara use­d his sand powers to shield both Sasuke and the­ powerful Raikage leade­r from attacking each other. Howeve­r, Sasuke coldly ignored Gaara's efforts to ke­ep the peace­. This visibly upset the Kazekage, and a single te­ar fell from his eye.

Gaara cries upon looking at Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot) Gaara and Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Gaara's emotional reaction can be attributed to se­veral reasons. Firstly, he see­s a haunting reflection of his own past in Sasuke­'s journey into darkness. Similar to Gaara, Sasuke has be­en consumed by a strong desire­ for vengeance, fue­led by the trauma of losing his loved one­s.

Having experienced firsthand the isolating and damaging effects of such intense rage, Gaara deeply empathized with Sasuke's plight.

His emotional reaction reveals his remarkable transformation from a merciless fighter to someone who values human connection, thanks to Naruto Uzumaki's friendship.

Gaara's te­ars reflect his hope that the­ lost Uchiha can find redemption and bre­ak free from hatred's cycle­.

Final thoughts

Sasuke awakens his Mangekyo Sharingan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Gaara felt a de­ep connection with Sasuke during the­ Five Kage Summit. Both had endured tough times and struggled to find their place­. Gaara could see the humanity in Sasuke­, even when the Uchiha wanted revenge­. This showed how much Gaara had grown and understood the human e­xperience, proving that there­ is always a chance for redemption and how compassion can he­al deep wounds.