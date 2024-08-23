Why does Iida rip out his engines in My Hero Academia? Explained

In My Hero Academia, it is common knowledge that there aren't many ways to improve one's Quirk. Rather than improving or upgrading their Quirk, one can aim to learn how to utilize their Quirk more effectively, which would work just as well for them.

However, this seemingly wasn't the case for Tenya Iida, aka Ingenium, who took some drastic measures to forcibly enhance his power. To achieve this significant boost in power, Iida had to pay a heavy price, which shockingly required him to rip out the engines/exhaust pipes from his legs.

To fully understand Iida's reasoning behind taking the brutal step of ripping out the engines from his legs, fans would first need to comprehend his motivations and the sense of responsibility that he developed after taking on the mantle of Ingenium.

Trending

Why does Iida rip out his engines?

Expand Tweet

In My Hero Academia, Tenya Iida's Quirk, Engine, quite literally manifests car-like engines in each of his calves, giving him extraordinary running speed and kicking power. Both his Quirk and hero name, Ingenium, were inherited from his brother, Tensei Iida, who had to leave the life of a pro hero behind after his run-in with the Hero Killer Stain.

With the new sense of responsibility he inherited from taking on his brother's legacy as Ingenium, Iida now possessed a strong desire to live up to the hero's reputation as well. To achieve this, he had to grow much stronger both physically and mentally, so that he could protect and help those he cared about.

However, this desire led him to go through the excruciating process of literally ripping out the engines in his legs. Apparently, this was a family secret passed down to him by his brother, which would result in him growing much stronger than before.

Expand Tweet

In other words, the ripping out of his engines was part of a specialized family technique, wherein the forceful removal of the existing mufflers in his legs would lead to new and stronger ones growing in their place, thereby granting a significant boost in his Quirk's power and speed.

This secret technique of getting stronger was undoubtedly a brutal practice followed by the Iida family. Although the process itself resulted in excruciating pain for Iida, it represented his determination to grow stronger.

This boost in power was made apparent in the Final War arc, as Iida was able to use his Recipro Burst for over 10 minutes, instead of his previous time limit of 10 seconds.

The need for Quirk training in My Hero Academia, explained

Deku's Blackwhip Quirk spirals out of control (Image via Bones)

In a world where approximately 80 percent of the population is born with Quirks, simply possessing them is certainly not enough. To battle and defeat powerful villains, pro heroes have to undergo rigorous training to hone and master their powers.

The need for Quirk training in My Hero Academia arises from the simple fact that without proper training, a person's Quirk can pose a grave danger not only to themselves but also to the people around them. A good example of this would be Katsuki Bakugo's Explosion Quirk, which could have easily caused collateral damage if he had not trained to use it properly.

Another instance that can be taken into consideration is the time when Izuku Midoriya lost control of the Blackwhip Quirk, which was a part of One For All. This could have resulted in some serious damage, had he not been stopped in time by Ochako Uraraka and Hitoshi Shinso.

It should also be noted that a person can only hope to increase the effective usage and gain control of their Quirk through continuous efforts and training. Therefore, it can be concluded that Quirk training should be an integral aspect of becoming a hero in My Hero Academia.

Other examples of brutal Quirk training

Shoto and Deku underwent some of the most grueling training regimens (Image via Bones)

Apart from Tenya Iida's extreme measures to improve his Engine Quirk, there are quite a few other instances of brutal Quirk training in My Hero Academia.

Perhaps the most prominent examples would be Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, and Shoto Todoroki's brutal training regimens, which led them both to gain complete control over their Quirks.

In Deku's case, he had to undergo a series of physically grueling tasks and training under All Might, just so he could receive the One For All Quirk. Following that, he had to consistently work on getting his body used to the sheer power of his Quirk, unlocking other abilities, and keeping them from spiraling out of control.

However, in Shoto's case, his training was both physical and psychological, as his father, Endeavor, had forced him throughout his childhood to undergo a harsh and physically demanding training regimen so that he could efficiently use his Half-Hot-Half-Cold Quirk.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback