Why Luffy won't fight Imu before One Piece's end, explained

One Piece final arc could start in the next few chapters, considering how the Straw Hat has escaped the Egghead Island. Their next destination is expected to be Elbaf Island, and the hype is all over the moon. However, the debate is over whether Imu will enter the battlefield with Luffy and his crew nearing the One Piece.

Surprisingly, for some fans, things could turn out differently than expected. Imu is more involved with politics as to how Luffy's actions could affect the world. For the Straw Hat, meddling with such matters wouldn't make sense because his only aim is to become the Pirate King, which could mean that Luffy would reach the Grand Treasure without encountering Imu.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers of the One Piece manga series and contains the author's opinion.

One Piece: Why Imu might never cross paths with Luffy till the end

Imu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Imu is the leader of the World Government and the personality who reigns over the Celestial Dragons and the Five Elders. Imu is also speculated to be one of the final antagonists of the series, expected to face off against the Straw Hat Pirates during the series.

As of One Piece chapter 1124, the Straw Hat Pirates are on their way toward Elbaf Island, accompanied by the Giants. Moreover, this arc is speculated to be the last from the series so that the final stage could be set up in the next few arcs. However, Imu confronting Luffy face-to-face wouldn't make sense, considering how the two belong to different fields.

Imu, being the leader of the World Government, manages world affairs and looks into how pirates' actions affect the world. They manage the politics and everything related to it, which makes Imu one of the wisest leaders of the Grand Line.

Monkey D Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Meanwhile, Luffy is nowhere near related to anything regarding politics. He's a simple-minded person who's only thinking of becoming the Pirate King and fulfilling his dream. While it might seem like a superficial reason, it makes sense considering how Luffy is not even aware of Imu's presence.

After the Impel Down arc, Luffy became aware of Blackbeard's presence, and after the Marineford arc, Akainu made himself known to Luffy as a possible danger. This could be enough to support how Imu could just be a personality on the sidelines who would create hurdles for the Straw Hat Pirates but never appear in front of them to stop their voyage toward the Grand Treasure.

Who will be Imu's final opponent?

Monkey D Dragon as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

If Imu isn't the final opponent of the Straw Hat Pirates, there would be someone else who would put an end to Imu's injustice, which could most likely be Luffy's father and the leader of the Revolutionary Army: Monkey D Dragon.

Dragon was a former Marine who witnessed the injustice of the Marine Corps firsthand. He started a group of freedom fighters to fight against the World Government leader. As of the current chapter, Dragon's plan to take down Imu and the Marine Corps is progressing well, as most of the steps to the World Government's fall have been completed.

So where Luffy's journey towards the One Piece would continue as is, Dragon could assist him from the sidelines by keeping Imu and the Marine Corps busy. That could also mean that Luffy might not meet his father during the final battle on Elbaf Island.

