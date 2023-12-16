Why Naruto and Boruto are absent from Jump Festa 2024, explored

The Jump Festa 2024 has left fans dismayed as both Naruto and Boruto were conspicuously absent from the coveted Super Stage, where major revelations unfold. Jump Festa is an annual haven for anime and manga enthusiasts and it is known for electrifying announcements and exclusive previews.

However, this unexpected development has triggered widespread speculation and concern among the fandom regarding the fate of these beloved series. While the official reasons for their exclusion remain undisclosed, various factors are being speculated as potential influencers.

The void left by the iconic ninja sagas at Jump Festa 2024 has cast a cloud of uncertainty over the future trajectory of these anime and manga masterpieces.

Naruto is the only Big 3 anime without a super stage in Jump Festa 2024

Anime figures at Jump Festa '24 (Image via X/@DragonballzOG)

While Naruto and Boruto did not secure their respective stages at Jump Festa 2024, it is important to note that they still have a presence at the event through booths and artwork. The decision to exclude dedicated stages for these franchises may be attributed to several factors.

1) Indefinite hiatus and lack of updates

The Boruto anime has been on an indefinite hiatus since March 2023, leaving fans eager for its return. The lack of updates regarding the anime's status might have played a role in the absence of a dedicated stage. Fans have expressed their discontent over the extended break and the lack of information, leading to speculation that the anime may not return anytime soon.

2) Filler episodes and animation quality

The response to the filler arcs in the Boruto anime has been mixed, with many fans expressing dissatisfaction with the quantity and quality of these episodes. The studio faced the challenge of producing content every week, resulting in a drop in animation quality. To address these concerns, the studio might be taking additional time to improve the animation quality before resuming the series, which could be the reason they did not have a stage this year.

3) Studio Pierrot's commitments

Anime character figures at anime events across the world (Image via X/@theNHcrew)

Studio Pierrot, the production company responsible for both Naruto and Boruto anime adaptations, has other ongoing projects that could have affected their participation in Jump Festa 2024. One such project is the production of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, which is set to release in 2024.

The studio's focus on completing and promoting this project might have limited their resources and time to dedicate to the Naruto and Boruto stages at the event.

All you need to know about Jump Festa 2024

Boruto figures on display (Image via X/@Invincible_Rao)

Jump Festa, an anime and manga extravaganza, showcases diverse titles, offering fans immersive experiences with their beloved series. Naruto and Boruto, though lacking dedicated stages, maintain a presence through booths and captivating artwork.

Fans can explore these zones, enjoying exclusive merchandise, displays, and interactive encounters related to the iconic franchises. Jump Festa serves as a vibrant hub, uniting creators, production entities, and enthusiasts to revel in anime and manga. Despite the absence of dedicated Naruto and Boruto stages, the event remains a vital platform for industry updates and announcements. It also fosters connections between creators and their passionate audiences.

Final thoughts

The absence of dedicated stages for Naruto and Boruto at Jump Festa 2024 can be attributed to various factors, including the indefinite hiatus of the Boruto anime, concerns over filler episodes and animation quality, and Studio Pierrot's commitments to other projects.

Despite the lack of stages, fans can still engage with these franchises through booths and artwork at the event. Jump Festa continues to serve as a valuable platform for fans to celebrate their favorite anime and manga series, and future events will likely present new opportunities to showcase Naruto and Boruto.