Why is Naruto's arm always bandaged in Boruto? Explained

Naruto is one of the strongest shinobis with an amazing character design. However, there has been a slight change in his design after the Fourth Great Ninja War in the Shippuden series. In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the Seventh Hokage has his entire right arm bandaged from the shoulder to his fingertips.

Some Naruto fans who didn’t finish watching the entire Shippuden series want to know why his entire arm has been bandaged in the first place. Let’s understand why this is the case and go over a few events that would serve as an explanation for the question.

What led to Naruto bandaging his entire right arm in the series?

In Naruto: Shippuden, Naruto Uzumaki, and Sasuke Uchiha fought each other as though their lives depended on it. Both these characters gave their best, and each lost an arm in this fight.

The fifth Hokage, Tsunade, offered to use Hashirama’s cells and provide the protagonist with a prosthetic arm that would enable him to perform the same tasks that he could with his regular hand. This procedure required his hand to be completely wrapped up from the shoulder to the fingertips.

Jay Senju 🙏🏾 @Jay2Senju Naruto Uzumaki : Naruto (Lost arm in final battle with Sasuke) he’s rocking a prosthesis now Naruto Uzumaki : Naruto (Lost arm in final battle with Sasuke) he’s rocking a prosthesis now https://t.co/HAfuvbvME2

This is why the Seventh Hokage has his entire right arm bandaged. However, fans also want to know why he never removed the bandages during the course of the series. The Boruto series doesn’t answer this question, but there are many theories making rounds on the internet.

Why does the Seventh Hokage never remove his bandages?

The theories are crafted from numerous perspectives, but the primary one claims this could have been an aesthetic choice since crafting a prosthetic arm using Hashirama cells will certainly not look like a regular arm. Instead, it could be quite jarring to look at.

The bandage could also serve as a visual reminder to fans. A reminder that the Seventh Hokage is no longer the protagonist of the Boruto series since bandages are usually associated with injuries or loss. Some believe this could be a decision taken purely because it looks good.

The arm could also be slightly deformed and disproportionate when crafting a prosthetic limb using Hashirama cells. Especially in the anime adaptation, the change in colors could also affect the overall harmony of the design. There are a ton of decisions that were taken purely from an aesthetic standpoint, and this could be one such example.

Some fans believe that Naruto didn’t want to remove his bandages because it could cause discomfort to those around him. Since the prosthetic is crafted using Hashirama cells, it will not resemble an actual limb.

Later, it was revealed that the Seventh Hokage also uses a scientific ninja tool. Fans believe that covering a robotic arm might make it look more natural, which is something that he might want.

These are some theories concerning why the Seventh Hokage never took off his bandages in the series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das