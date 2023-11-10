Why does Nezuko Kamado act like a baby in Demon Slayer? Explained

Nezuko Kamado from the Demon Slayer series is a unique character loved by the entire fanbase. She constantly accompanies her brother on crucial missions and plays an important role in saving the lives of demon hunters. Without her help in the Entertainment District arc, Tanjiro, Tengen, Inosuke, and Zenitsu would have succumbed to their injuries sustained during their fight against Daki and Gyutaro.

Such a character would usually exhibit high levels of intelligence, but that does not seem to be the case with Nezuko. Granted, she has a combat IQ and uses her abilities at the right moments, but she acts like a child in the anime series. Some wondered why this was the case.

However, there is a clear reason for this, which was explored in the anime and manga series. Nezuko acts like a baby because her body is utilizing all of its resources to develop immunity from the sun.

Demon Slayer: A look into Tamayo’s letter to Tanjiro

Chapter 127 of the Demon Slayer series began with a shot of Tamayo drafting a letter that was to be sent to Tanjiro. In that letter, she revealed some good news at the start. When Tanjiro first encountered Muzan in Asakusa, the antagonist turned a boy into a demon.

It was at this place that Tamayo also encountered the young demon hunter. As per the letter, she stated that the boy in question had returned to his normal state. It was because of Nezuko and the 12 Kizuki demons’ blood samples that Tanjiro had been sending at regular intervals. She went on to say this about Nezuko:

“For some time, I have been thinking about why Nezuko hasn’t returned to her old self and remains in that childish state instead. It could be that something else is taking precedence for her. Something more important than reclaiming herself. Tanjiro, this is just a theory, but I think Nezuko may soon be able to withstand sunlight.”

In the Swordsmith Village arc, Tanjiro and his comrades were engaged in the fight against the Upper Moon demons. At that point, Nezuko was still a demon, and she was present on the battlefield.

Tanjiro was forced to help the villagers who were in distress while the sun was slowly rising. His worst fears came true, and his sister was exposed to sunlight. However, she didn’t die like the other demons did when they were exposed to sunlight.

Nezuko recovers completely and turns into a human being (Image via Shueisha/Koyoharu Gotouge)

Tamayo’s intelligence once again proved to be a massive help to the Demon Slayer Corps. That is because this theory was spot on, and Nezuko managed to gain immunity from sunlight towards the end of the Swordsmith Village arc.

Tamayo might not have received much screen time in the anime series, but she is absolutely crucial in helping the Demon Slayer Corps take on Upper Moon demons and eventually Kibutsuji Muzan.

The Swordsmith Village arc concludes Nezuko’s adventures as a demon. Since she received immunity from sunlight, this beloved character spends her time recovering and taking medicines that Tamayo has been preparing and sending regularly.

Nezuko has shown exceptional resilience despite being turned into a demon. She clung to her humanity with everything that he had, persevered, and went on to become a human during the manga series.

