Why One Piece Red is a must-watch for every fan

Fans should mark their calendars for August 6th since that's when One Piece Red will be released.

A lot of people have been talking about the film since the release of the second trailer. With a few shocking reveals, the trailer has given Shanks the spotlight he deserves. More importantly, fans will have major talking points over the next few months.

It's a great time for One Piece fans right now, especially with recent manga events. Eiichiro Oda will be heavily involved with the upcoming film. If the movie is anything like Stampede, fans can expect one major revelation.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Fans should give One Piece Red a chance when it hits the big screen

August 6th cannot arrive soon enough for some fans. One Piece Red may or may not be canon, but fans can expect a good time.

Here are a few reasons why fans should give it a chance when it releases this summer.

Shanks will play a major role

One Piece Red will give Shanks a very prominent role in the film. Very little is known about this mysterious character. With that said, fans have learned more about him this year than previous ones combined.

It turns out that Shanks fathered a child named Uta, whom he gave up for unknown reasons. Their relationship will play a central role in One Piece Red.

Shanks has previously mentioned how there's no peace or equality in this world. Since he rarely ever shows up in the series, fans will get a rare glimpse into his belief system.

It will be a nice change of pace from Wano Country

alvin @alvinlaurentt



#OnePiece With chapter 1011, Wano Country Arc officially become the longest running arc in One Piece, covering 103 chapters (909 -1011, ongoing), beating Dressrosa Arc that previously held the record with 102 chapters. #OnePiece 1011 With chapter 1011, Wano Country Arc officially become the longest running arc in One Piece, covering 103 chapters (909 -1011, ongoing), beating Dressrosa Arc that previously held the record with 102 chapters.#OnePiece #OnePiece1011 https://t.co/aYweqV1f2i

Wano Country is currently the longest arc in the entire series. It started way back in 2018, making it four years long. While it's arguably the most important arc post-time skip, some fans want to see what else is going on.

That's not to say that Wano Country isn't fun to watch. It's a fantastic read with a lot going on right now. However, the Straw Hats could use a change of scenery in One Piece Red. They've been there for a very long time now.

Fans can also get to see the likes of Koby, Helmeppo, and Sakazuki. With so much focus on Wano Country, these characters haven't done anything for a long time.

Uta is a major departure from previous characters

Over the past several years, major film characters were made up of older men like Douglas Bullet and Gild Tesoro. On the official website for One Piece Red, Oda said he wanted to change that.

Uta will be a younger female character, a major departure from previous films. It will be interesting to see how she compares.

If nothing else, fans can simply enjoy themselves

Laz ⚖ | KURO NO KISEKI SZN @CommodoreLaz



I have questions that need to be answered but what I do know is that One Piece is about to go 15 for 15 with the movies this August 🏻 Film Red had all of my interest the moment it was first announced and this latest trailer just skyrocketed my hype for it even further!I have questions that need to be answered but what I do know is that One Piece is about to go 15 for 15 with the movies this August Film Red had all of my interest the moment it was first announced and this latest trailer just skyrocketed my hype for it even further!I have questions that need to be answered but what I do know is that One Piece is about to go 15 for 15 with the movies this August 🙏🏻 https://t.co/zFBq4HZJlA

Regardless of its canonicity, One Piece Red should have a very fun atmosphere. Since it's set in a music festival, there is great potential for memorable songs and moments. Fans can also enjoy the new costume designs for the characters.

At the very least, they should go in with the expectation of having a good time.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh