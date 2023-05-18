Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 7 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 7 will air this Monday, May 22, 2023, at 9:30 am JST on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11. Other syndications will also stream the episode later. Fans worldwide can catch the latest installments of the series on Crunchyroll.

The massive cliffhanger at the end of the previous episode has set the stage for what comes next for the titular protagonist, who has finally found the destined heroine, Beatrice. With the sudden appearance of the leading lady of the storyline in the first half of the storyline, things will take a drastic turn for both Raeliana and the Duke.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 7 release timings for all regions

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 7's release date and time for all regions are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, May 22, 4:30 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, May 22, 6:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, May 22, 7:30 am

British Summer Time: Friday, May 22, 12:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, May 22, 6:00 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, May 22, 1:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, May 19, 11:00 pm

Philippines time: Friday, May 22, 9:30 Pm

Brazil Time: Friday, May 22, 9:30 am

Where to watch Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 7

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 7 and all the latest installments of the series are exclusively available to stream on Crunchyroll. The streaming giant has made the series available in both subbed and dubbed versions in more than eight languages.

A brief synopsis of Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 6

Raeliana was shaken to find herself beside a shirtless Noah when she awoke from unconsciousness. Arriving at the scene, Adam picked up Raeliana and jumped out of the window. The former helped the latter sneak inside the palace as she wanted to bathe.

Adam also gave Raeliana a maid uniform to avoid being caught. Raeliana snuck some strawberry fondue for Adam, as he was hungry.

Later, Adam helped Raeliana enter the study room, where she inadvertently ran into the Duke’s right-hand man, Keith Westerberg, a Count.

After finding Raeliana with Keith, Noah expressed regret for the confusion and said that he had just assisted her in getting some rest because of her sore lower back, which had been injured when she lost consciousness on horseback. After having an audience with the Duke himself, Raeliana’s parents were happy about them getting engaged.

Mary Wayne, one of the important side characters from the story, made a beautiful gown for Raeliana. The latter was relieved as Brooks and his cohorts were imprisoned. On the other hand, she was bothered by taking Beatrice’s rightful place as Noah’s bride. After the engagement ceremony ended, Raeliana passed out in bed and later woke up in a bed of roses in a canoe beside Noah.

Noah confronted Raeliana, saying she doesn’t reciprocate the same feelings, but still asked her to stay by his side. Amidst the fireworks, Raeliana's attention was drawn to a girl with yellow hair who possessed the same characteristics as Beatrice, rendering her speechless.

What to expect from Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 7

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 7, titled Why Raeliana Handed Her a Handkerchief, will likely see the protagonist doing her investigation to find the “yellow-haired girl,” whom she presumes to be Beatrice.

As Raeliana is finally betrothed to Noah, more hilarious couple moments can be expected from the upcoming episode.

