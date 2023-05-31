Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 9 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 9 will air this Monday, June 5, 2023, at 9.30 am JST on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11. Crunchyroll is the only platform for fans outside Japan to exclusively stream the series.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 9, titled Why Raeliana Was Called a Barbarian, will see the protagonist’s hilarious encounter with Priest Heika Demint. The episode will also look into how the gemstone, hidden in Raeliana's suitcase by Vivian, would affect her.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 9 release timings for all regions and where to watch it

Below are the release dates and timings for Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion episode 9 for every region, along with the corresponding time zones:

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 9 and all the latest installments of the series can be found only on Crunchyroll’s enormous library for fans worldwide. The platform is streaming the series in both English subbed and dub versions.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 8 synopsis

Despite being a rookie at the monster hunt, Noah successfully slew Croder, a terrifying beast deemed difficult to subdue according to the castle lord. Believing Raeliana wanted a dragon, Noah apologized and offered the beast to her, making Vivian and others jealous. The castle lord announces Raeliana to be the one to light the sacred flame this year.

Raeliana learned that her gifted handkerchief to Taylor inadvertently caused Noah to surmise that she wanted a dragon as an offering. While changing his clothes, Noah teased Raeliana for fun, which ended up flustering them both. After Raeliana left, Keith met Noah to congratulate him on his recent victory and also informed him about Duke Blake being involved with a woman.

Being suspicious about Raeliana, Keith wanted to pursue her, ultimately inciting Noah. Frustrated with how Raeliana’s presence and influence overtook hers, Vivian planted a magical gemstone believed to be cursed. Later the next day, Raeliana wished Noah a safe trip to the temple before he headed out. She also discovered that Vivian wouldn’t be joining the event.

Elsewhere at the temple, Priest Heika Demint was hesitant not taking part in the ceremonial lightning, despite his disciple Wade Davis pleading with him to change his mind.

What to expect from Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 9

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 9, will see Raeliana meet the High Priest of Sycret, Heika Demint. Raeliana will attempt to treat Dermint like a child owing to his looks, given her amiable and cheery demeanor. The upcoming episode is expected to focus on Raeliana and Dermint's growing friendship. Therefore, Noah, Taylor, and other important characters will likely be absent.

