Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 8 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 8 will air this Monday, May 29, 2023, at 9:30 am JST on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11. Crunchyroll is currently the only streaming service to include Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion in its massive anime catalog.

As Noah and his platoon haven’t returned from their hunt, fans of Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion are on the edge of their seats to learn what comes next for the protagonist. With Dame Ansley describing the battlefield as literal “Hell,” the anticipation of Noah’s safety has put the fandom on the edge of their seats.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 8 will focus on Noah and his platoon in their hunting expedition

Release date and time, where to watch Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 8

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 8 release date and time for all regions are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, May 29, 4:30 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, May 29, 6:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, May 29, 7:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, May 29, 12:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, May 29, 6 pm

Central European Standard Time: Monday, May 29, 1:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, May 28, 11 pm

Philippines time: Monday, May 29, 9:30 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, May 29, 9:30 am

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 8 and all the latest installments of the series are available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll for fans outside Japan. The streaming service has made the anime available in both subbed and dub versions in more than eight languages.

A brief synopsis of Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 7

Raeliana got a letter from Freese Eriteal inviting her to the formal monster hunt gathering, where nobles assemble in winter to hunt down dangerous animals. Raeliana knew that Noah had never slain a monster since he couldn't find the lady of his choosing to whom he could present the slain beast.

She was disappointed to find that none of her letters had reached Beatrice. Raeliana accidentally created a dragon while stitching a handkerchief, which she had planned to give to someone other than Noah. While strolling around the Duke’s study room, Raeliana found Noah sleeping on the couch.

The latter woke up and demanded an apology from the former for entering the space without his knowledge and only to taunt him. Raeliana encountered Dame Ansley the following day at the monster hunt ceremony, who kissed her hand and asked her to wish her luck for a successful hunt.

Noah grabbed the handkerchief intended for Taylor despite realizing that Raeliana had not made one for him. Raeliana eventually handed him one with his family crest on it. She later ran across Stephanie Carlisle, Christine Barkley, and Vivian Shamal at the event - the three characters who gave a tough time to the titular protagonist.

The bullies tried to make fun of Raeliana, but since she knew what would happen, she made them regret their decision. Moreover, Raeliana was concerned for Noah's safety because Dame Ansley was the only member of Duke's group to return.

What to expect from Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 8

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion episode 8, titled Why Raeliana's Going to the Temple, will center on Noah and his platoon exploring the Sycret mountains, where they will encounter monstrous creatures.

Noah has never gone on a monster hunt, so the expedition would be difficult for him. However, since he is titled a Duke and the protagonist of the original story, together with Taylor, he will survive and eventually impress Raeliana by slaying a majestic beast for her.

