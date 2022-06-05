10 anime characters who are just like Goku from Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball’s Goku is one of the most popular and beloved characters in the world of anime. His adventures have occupied a special place in the lives of many fans all over the world. With a unique personality and interesting character traits, Goku always stands apart from the crowd.

While there is no one else like him, there are some other anime characters who have that Goku charm. In this article, we will cover 10 anime characters who are just like Goku in some ways.

Note: This list will reflect the author's opinion and contain minor spoilers from various anime.

Naruto, Ichigo and 8 other anime characters who act just like Goku from Dragon Ball

1) Naruto Uzumaki

When thinking about characters that are just like Goku, Naruto is one of the first names that comes to mind. His spiky hair, love for food, and cheery attitude are really similar to what we have seen from Goku during Dragon Ball.

Apart from being similar personality-wise, they are both adamant when it comes tio achieving their dreams. They are both willing to do whatever is needed to save the people they love from danger with a smile on their face.

2) Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo is not really similar to Goku when it comes to personality. Goku is normally cheery and friendly, while the Shinigami is more serious and collected. However, both have the drive to want to better themselves and protect their precious people.

Much like Goku, Ichigo is not afraid of putting his life on the line if it means that he will be able to save his friends or other innocent people. Both these characters are incredibly loyal to their friends, a trait that we can all appreciate.

3) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy shares many similarities with Goku, especially when it comes to their personality. Dragon Ball has shown us just how much Saiyans love to eat, and anyone could confuse Luffy for a Saiyan based on this fact. His appetite is immense, and his love for meat is only challenged by Goku’s.

They also have a similar outlook in life. Goku is always searching for stronger opponents who will allow him to improve and be better because he wants nothing more than to be the best. Similarly, Luffy’s desire to become the Pirate King to create a world where his friends can eat and do as they like, is something that he will always hold on to strongly.

4) Natsu Dragneel

The flame Dragon Slayer is a good comparison when talking about Goku. Another individual with an enormous appetite for food and fire, Natsu’s similarities to Goku actually go even beyond the obvious.

Natsu is one of the most cheerful and action-loving mages in the guild of Fairy Tail, always wanting to prove himself as one of the best. Goku’s passion for fighting can be seen in Natsu, and their willingness to always protect their friends is something they will always share.

5) Saitama

Saitama is supposed to be the parody version of Goku, a being so strong that there is no excitement when fighting. Goku is quite the opposite because he always wants to fight someone stronger so he can become a better version of himself.

Dragon Ball has shown us that Goku would act similarly to Saitama if he could acquire strength like the latter since Goku is always bored when his opponents cannot give him a challenge. Saitama and Goku are more similar than what appears to be at first glance.

6) Zatch Bell

Zatch Bell is one of the Mamodos trying to become King during his titular series. He is a strong fighter who was once mocked because others believed him to be weak. Zatch became stronger and proved them wrong. Now, he is always ready to stand up for his friends.

Dragon Ball’s Goku is very similar to this magical creature. Both of them have been improving themselves in order to become the best over time. Additionally, the large appetite Zatch has for his favorite food, yellow tail fish, can only be compared to the appetite Goku has for almost every food.

7) Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon is an anime similar to Dragon Ball, but with a female target audience. Usagi and Goku are meant to be similar protagonists, with their cheerful and optimistic personalities. While they may not be the brightest, they are always willing to fight for what they believe in.

As two fun-loving individuals, Usagi and our favorite Saiyan have always shown that they have big hearts. Usagi is also known for her big appetite when it comes to sweets and desserts.

8) Asta

Asta was born without magic, and even then he wants to become the Wizard King. He has trained non-stop since he was a kid to become stronger. Combine that with his constant screaming, and we have a fake Saiyan. If that does not spell Saiyan out to you, nothing will.

Dragon Ball is famous for its long screams and Goku is no exception to that rule. Besides, Goku too has been training since he was a kid, and desires to become the strongest. Asta and Goku would get along pretty well.

9) Toriko

Toriko’s love for food is only outmatched by his love of preparing food with the most delicious ingredients for his friends. We can be sure that Goku would be in a similar position if he knew how to cook. They also share their goal of becoming the best fighter.

Toriko’s outfit is also inspired by Goku’s, with both wearing an orange gi and sporting similar hairstyles. Both characters have the intention of making life better for their friends, and each does so in their own way. Toriko would fit seamlessly in Dragon Ball.

10) Vash the Stampede

Vash is usually a fun-loving and kind person, always willing to help those that need it, and capable of outdoing himself to save the ones he loves. Even when he is tormented because of his suffering, he still does what he can to save the planet.

Goku has shown us during Dragon Ball that he is able to smile and look out for others even when things look dire. Both of them are silly, playful characters who have no problems making new friends and gorging on food they love. They could definitely be great friends.

These were a few anime characters who share similarities with our very own Goku. Do you agree? Let us know!

