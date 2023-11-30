Why is Sasuke's Susanoo purple in Naruto? Meaning behind the technique's color, explored

In the Naruto series, the Uchihas have always been one of the most fascinating parts of the story. Among their arsenal of formidable techniques, the Susanoo stands out as an undeniable symbol of their strength. The colors of these chakra constructs, notably Sasuke's distinct purple Susanoo, have fueled fervent discussions and speculations among fans.

Itachi, Sasuke, Shisui, and Madara—the series boasts an array of Susanoo users, each with a unique design and color palette. This has prompted enthusiasts to question the reasoning behind these choices, especially concerning Sasuke's enigmatic purple Susanoo, a matter compounded by his status as one of the last surviving Uchihas.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Naruto series and it reflects that author's opinions.

Naruto: Sasuke's Susanoo might be the reflection of his inner conflicts

The color of Sasuke Uchiha's Susanoo in the Naruto series, specifically its distinct purple hue, has sparked discussions among fans seeking to unravel the symbolism and potential significance behind this aesthetic choice. Notably, Shisui Uchiha's Susanoo is portrayed with a green or emerald color, introducing the notion that the colors of these powerful chakra constructs might be reflective of the nature of the users' chakra.

The Naruto series frequently emphasizes the intimate connection between a ninja's chakra and their emotions. Karin once remarked on the coldness of Sasuke's chakra, highlighting the variance in chakra attributes among characters. Itachi's Susanoo, characterized by a reddish-orange color, aligns with the warm nature of his chakra and his character's motivations. Similarly, Madara Uchiha's blue Susanoo is suggested to mirror the perceived coldness or even malevolence within his heart.

The hypothesis that Sasuke's purple Susanoo may symbolize his internal conflict between good and evil is explored, given that the struggle between these dichotomous forces forms a central theme in Naruto. However, this interpretation encounters a challenge when considering an adult and reformed Sasuke, who still manifests the purple-colored Susanoo, indicating that it may not solely be a product of his moral struggle.

An alternative theory reveals that the Susanoo's color could be influenced by the chakra that awakened the Mangekyo Sharingan, the precursor to this powerful technique. Sasuke awakened his mangekyo after Itachi's death, which somewhat tore him between safeguarding the village that Itachi loved and taking revenge against that same village.

This theory gains traction as Sasuke's Susanoo maintains its purple hue even after his evolution and personal growth. Despite these thoughtful speculations, it is essential to acknowledge that the Naruto series often incorporates aesthetic choices for narrative impact.

While the symbolic and thematic aspects of Susanoo colors provide depth to the story, the precise reasons behind Sasuke's purple Susanoo may remain rooted in artistic preference rather than a strictly defined in-universe rationale.

In contrast to Sasuke's Susanoo, the broader spectrum of Susanoo colors among different characters, such as Shisui's green and Itachi's blue-red, further suggests a nuanced relationship between the users' chakras, emotions, and the visual representation of this formidable Uchiha technique.

Final Thoughts

The purple hue of Sasuke Uchiha's Susanoo in Naruto remains a subject of speculation and interpretation among fans. Theories linking the color to his inner conflicts or the chakra that awakened the Mangekyo Sharingan provide intriguing perspectives, yet no official reason has been disclosed.

It's plausible that Sasuke's purple Susanoo is ultimately an aesthetic choice made by the creators. Furthermore, with Sasuke's current incapacitation in the Boruto storyline, the absence of his Susanoo may persist, leaving the true nature of its color shrouded in mystery for the foreseeable future.

