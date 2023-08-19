Why are there no Jujutsu Kaisen fillers? Anime adaptation, explained

You'll be surprised to notice that no Jujutsu Kaisen filler episodes have been featured up to this point. This highly acclaimed anime, generating a lot of excitement for its 2023 release, has yet to introduce a single filler arc. It is significant because filler episodes have been a sore spot for anime fans.

Many viewed them negatively, as they often disrupt the story's overall flow. But, when filler episodes began being reduced in the last decade, there wasn't much criticism against this choice.

Some new anime that never had filler has also been successful, such as Jujutsu Kaisen, which has managed to intrigue its audience with its fast-paced action and gripping storyline while avoiding filler episodes found in other popular shonen anime like One Piece and Naruto.

Why are there no Jujutsu Kaisen filler episodes?

If you are wondering why there are no Jujutsu Kaisen fillers, here's an explanation of why new-genre shonen like Jujutsu Kaisen has no filler episodes, compared to old-genre shonen like One Piece and Naruto:

1) Streamlining the Storytelling

The focus is more on the story (Image sourced via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen is a popular anime that stands out for not having filler episodes. This is because the show focuses on moving the main plot and characters forward, making for a more exciting and coherent story.

Instead of including Jujutsu Kaisen fillers, which can slow down the story, JJK's storyline maintains a steady pace that keeps viewers intrigued and invested in the characters.

2) Enhanced Source Material

Without Jujutsu Kaisen filler episodes, creators can focus on the main element. (Image sourced via MAPPA)

New school shonen like JJK often benefits from having strong source material, such as a manga or light novel series. This provides a well-established storyline with ample content to adapt without additional fillers.

With a solid foundation, the anime production teams can focus on faithfully adapting the source material and delivering a satisfying viewing experience.

3) Quality Over Quantity

Concise and detailed narrative without distraction. (Image sourced via MAPPA)

In the case of new school shonen, quality is prioritized over quantity. Rather than stretch the story with fillers that may dilute the overall experience, the JJK series delivered a concise and impactful narrative.

By focusing on quality storytelling and animation, they have maintained a high standard of production value that resonates with the audience.

4) Continued Source Material Development

The storyline falls into place naturally. (Image sourced via MAPPA)

Unlike old-school shonen like One Piece and Naruto, new-school shonen series often have ongoing source material development. This continuous progress ensures that the anime adaptation can remain faithful to the main storyline, eliminating the need for filler episodes to stall for time.

As a result, viewers can witness the story unfold naturally without interruptions, generating more excitement and anticipation for upcoming episodes.

5) Audience Demand

Also, many hate filler arc episodes. (Image sourced via MAPPA

The audience's preferences also play a significant role in the absence of filler episodes in new school shonen anime. With a growing fan base that craves meaningful storytelling and character progression, series like JJK respond to this demand by focusing on the main plotline.

With zero Jujutsu Kaisen fillers, this show has cultivated a dedicated fan base that appreciates the immersive storytelling experience they provide.

New generation shonen anime has received more love from fans lately because there are fewer or zero Jujutsu Kaisen filler episodes than old shonen anime like One Piece and Naruto.

This is because of the rise in seasonal anime, more streaming services, and fans' growing dissatisfaction with filler episodes.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.