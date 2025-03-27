Why Toge Inumaki's CT didn't work on Yuta in Jujutsu Kaisen prequel? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie might still be the biggest spotlight for Yuta Okkotsu, given how much his character development was displayed in it. The movie showcased every aspect of the sorcerer's life, from his introduction as the bearer of the Queen of Curses to his rise as the newest special-grade sorcerer. However, one encounter continues to leave the fandom questioning Yuta's powers.

Ad

During the final fight against Geto Suguru, a half-dead Inumaki commanded Yuta to run. However, to the fans' surprise, the command had no effect, and Yuta instead engaged in a battle with Geto.

The reason might be simpler than it seems. As already stated, Inumaki wasn't in his optimal state, meaning his cursed speech technique may not have worked. Moreover, given Yuta's status as a special-grade sorcerer, he might have easily negated the Inumaki's cursed technique at that specific moment.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article expresses the opinions of the author.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring the reason why Inumaki's cursed speech didn't work on Yuta Okkotsu

Inumaki's order as seen in the movie (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ended with the commencement of the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons, where the forces of Jujutsu Tech clashed with Geto Suguru. However, Yuta Okkotsu was kept out of this battle, as losing him would have been too great a risk for Jujutsu Tech. To protect him in case of an emergency, Maki, Inumaki, and Panda stayed behind.

Ad

As expected, the emergency arrived before the main battlefield clash even began, with Geto Suguru confronting Yuta Okkotsu. Fortunately, Gojo's students were there to help Yuta. In a heated exchange between the students and Geto Suguru, the former got the early upper hand.

However, in the end, the students had to bite the dust. Moreover, Yuta was left to witness his friends lying on the ground. Inumaki, despite being half-dead, remained adamant about performing his duty, so he used his cursed speech to command Yuta to run away. Surprisingly, the command didn't work, as Yuta instead called upon Rika, and the battle between two special-grade sorcerers commenced.

Ad

Yuta vs Geto as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Later, in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1, Inumaki used the same command to help his friends escape from Hanami. This time, it worked, raising questions about his exchange with Yuta, which happened during Jujutsu Kaisen 0. While fans might be thinking deeply about this incident, the reason behind Inumaki's cursed technique failing might be simple.

Ad

During the fight against Geto Suguru, Inumaki was gravely injured and highly depleted of cursed energy. So, his command to make Yuta escape may not have worked due to a lack of cursed energy supporting the cursed speech. In season 1, however, it was effective because Inumaki was still in his optimal condition.

Another possible reason why Inumaki's cursed speech couldn't work might be because of Yuta's potential as a special-grade sorcerer. In his rage, Inumaki's cursed speech might have been negated due to Yuta's rushing emotions. This led to the showdown between Yuta and Geto, instead of the former fleeing the battlefield.

Ad

Final Thoughts

Inumaki as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Inumaki might not be a special-grade sorcerer, but his cursed speech technique remains one of the strongest cursed techniques in the series. However, against Yuta, it might not have worked due to the previously mentioned conditions. Nonetheless, everything worked out well for Jujutsu Tech's side, which won against Geto and his forces.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback