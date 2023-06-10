Why Tokyo Revengers Season 3 could fail due to the manga's terrible ending

Tokyo Revengers is a popular anime and manga series that gained a ton of attention during its first season. Fans loved the initial parts of the manga, and the future looked promising. On paper, this show had a lot of elements that would contribute to a successful manga run.

Given that the characters are all delinquent gang members, one expected a lot of action. There was time travel, and friendship was a major theme as well. However, the Tokyo Revengers manga wasn’t all that enjoyable, especially during the later stages of the story.

Since the second season took quite some time to get adapted, a large portion of the fanbase decided to pick up the manga. We believe that the experience manga readers had could get in the way of season 3’s success. Here are some of the reasons why the manga failed the audience and how, in turn, it could impede the viewership of the upcoming season.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article reflect the opinions of the author as well as fan discussions. This article also contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters.

Tokyo Revengers: Aspects of the manga, including those that fans didn’t enjoy

Before we get to how badly the manga concluded the story, there are a couple of things in the manga that fans didn’t seem to enjoy. The time-leap concept in Tokyo Revengers was haphazard because new exceptions were created as the manga progressed.

It felt like time-leaping was just introduced for the sake of convenience. Time-leaping was defined by a set of rules that harmed the story. There was a time when Kisaki Tetta was rumored to be the second time-leaper. At first, the series stated that one could time-leap if one had a strong desire to change or alter the outcome of certain events.

LA NA 🌨️ @yooniverse_art hold on.. hold on...

so shinichiro most likely "learned" how to become a time leaper!!

so time leaping is something that can be learned /passed?!!!! hold on.. hold on...so shinichiro most likely "learned" how to become a time leaper!! so time leaping is something that can be learned /passed?!!!! https://t.co/GrsZxAusjv

But Shinichiro Sano received this power by killing someone. A deranged man who stood outside a bar stated that he had the power to go back in time by killing someone. This made the concept of time-leaping incredibly confusing, and fans were quite vocal about their feelings with respect to the manga.

youforia @e15nai Ken wakui fumbled TR so bad like . Ken wakui fumbled TR so bad like .

The ending of the Tokyo Revengers manga elicited a mixed reaction from the fanbase. Some liked the conclusion because everyone was happy. However, the happy ending that Ken Wakui achieved came at a rather steep cost. It can be argued that the happy ending was quite forced and serves as an example of poor writing.

One of the biggest problems with the conclusion of the manga was that the backstories of certain characters weren’t even explored. To this day, Tokyo Revengers fans still don’t know anything about Shuji Hanma’s true goals or the motivation behind his actions.

Oblivious @oblivibum bro next to me on the flight must've read the plot twist of a lifetime cuz he randomly gasped, dropped his book, and stared up at the ceiling for like 10 minutes bro next to me on the flight must've read the plot twist of a lifetime cuz he randomly gasped, dropped his book, and stared up at the ceiling for like 10 minutes

Ace @Ace_M11 @oblivibum Reading the tokyo revengers ending. Mentally scarred bro @oblivibum Reading the tokyo revengers ending. Mentally scarred bro

Additionally, the time-leaping was botched once again towards the end. Mikey mortally wounded Takemichi. Following this, both of them went back in time to fix all the things that went wrong in the other timeline. With an ending this bad, it is quite possible that fans might refrain from committing to this show.

It could have a massive negative impact on the viewership of the upcoming season. Also, the fight scenes have been quite lackluster, which only adds to the possibility of the upcoming season failing.

