Why is Yuji Itadori so strong in Jujutsu Kaisen? The true secret behind his strength, explored

The question of “why is Yuji Itadori so strong in Jujutsu Kaisen” has been one of the most common questions asked by fans of mangaka Gege Akutami’s series since its inception. While fans didn’t let the ambiguity of Yuji’s abilities stop their enjoyment of the manga, it was nevertheless one of the most incessantly asked questions throughout a majority of the series’ length.

However, recent issues of Jujutsu Kaisen have finally begun answering this question thanks to a reveal on Yuji’s origin story via a flashback focused on Sukuna and Uraume. While not going into details like why is Yuji Itadori so strong, what fans did learn from this flashback led to a series of dominoes falling which answers this long-standing question.

Why does Yuji Itadori have superhuman strength in Jujutsu Kaisen?

In recent weeks, fans have learned that Yuji Itadori is actually the son of the reincarnated soul of Jujutsu Kaisen villain Ryomen Sukuna’s deceased twin brother whom he ate in the womb. Yuji’s mother Kenjaku (in the body of Kaori Itadori) also turned him into a Death Painting Womb, further enhancing his physical abilities. It’s also speculated that Yuji had already “consumed” some Sukuna fingers during the process of his birth via Kenjaku (as Kaori Itadori).

From here, the story unfolds as fans see it, with Yuji consuming his “first” Sukuna finger and several others after, being trained by Gojo, ingesting the other Death Painting Wombs, being steeped in Sukuna’s Cursed Energy, and being trained by others via body swapping. While all of this culminates in making him the strong fighter he is contemporarily, his natural physical strength can be attributed to his origins as described above via his birth.

Is Yuji stronger than Satoru Gojo?

In terms of as a sorcerer overall, it’s unlikely that Yuji is stronger than Satoru Gojo as of this article’s writing. While Gojo has said in Jujutsu Kaisen that he expects Yuji to have the potential to surpass him, it’s difficult to truly say he has thus far. Should he eventually defeat Sukuna alongside his allies, he’ll likely have surpassed Gojo at that point (especially if he was able to land the killing blow).

In terms of physical strength, however, it’s likely very fair to say that Yuji has already surpassed Gojo as of this article’s writing. Considering the raw physical strength he has combined with his newfound mastery of Cursed Energy (which he can use to further enhance this impressive strength), it’s likely more than what Gojo could match via Cursed Energy enhancement alone.

One good metric to consider in this context is the presence of Miguel, who was said to be an anomaly amongst sorcerers with respect to his build and physical strength. Gojo had admitted that Miguel would beat him in a fight based on physical strength and Cursed Energy enhancement alone. Considering this and that Yuji, like Miguel, is anomalous in terms of his physical strength, it seems likely that Yuji already has surpassed Gojo in this category.

Can Yuji surpass Sukuna?

Could Yuji surpass Sukuna by Jujutsu Kaisen's end? (Image via MAPPA Studios)

However, even beyond surpassing Gojo lies the idea of surpassing the strongest sorcerer in history and final villain Ryomen Sukuna. While Yuji is actively working to overcome this final barrier as of the series’ latest issues, it’s certainly proven to be an uphill battle. Although Yuji’s abilities offer him key advantages over Sukuna, the latter’s tenacity and apparent ability to make miracles happen on a whim is what’s keeping him in the fight currently (alongside his abilities).

One key piece of evidence which heavily supports the idea of Yuji surpassing Sukuna is Uraume’s comments on the boy’s origins, questioning if he could equal Sukuna at any point. While this potential is neither confirmed nor denied by Uraume or Sukuna here, Akutami is clearly suggesting that this possibility does exist within Yuji. In other words, currently available evidence suggests that yes, Yuji can indeed surpass Sukuna by the series’ end.

