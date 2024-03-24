Why Zoro and Sanji are called Luffy's wings in One Piece, explained

One Piece as a series has a lot of interesting character interactions and dynamics, but the ones between Sanji and Zoro are usually some of the most celebrated in the entire franchise. This is not only because of the comedic elements of their relationship - constantly arguing over petty reasons - but also because they are considered two pillars of the Straw Hat Crew.

Zoro and Sanji are the strongest characters in the crew after Luffy and are usually the ones fighting the most after him, which also allows them to stand out. For a variety of reasons, they are also often called Luffy's two wings. The epithet is not bestowed lightly and has a deep meaning behind it.

Explaining Sanji and Zoro's role as the wings of the future Pirate King in the One Piece series

The term "the wings of the future Pirate King" was first coined by Nico Robin during her fight against Black Maria in Wano. She used it while championing Sanji's worth as one of the two main subordinates - the other one being Zorro - of Monkey D. Luffy, whom she referred to as the Future Pirate King.

Zoro and Sanji serve as Luffy's wings because they are the two strongest members of his crew after him, and they are also the ones who step onto the battlefield to usually fight for the future Pirate King. This was especially highlighted during the events of the Thriller Bark arc, when both Zoro and Sanji offered themselves to take the pain from Bartholomew Kuma in Luffy's name, thus showing the degree of loyalty they have towards their captain.

Also, since they are the ones who fight the most after Luffy, they are the two members of the crew who defend the captain's honor and legacy. While characters like Nami and Chopper have more roles of support-based in the crew, Zoro and Sanji have to fight some of the strongest characters in the series, as was shown in the Wano arc where they went up against Queen and King, two of Kaido's most powerful men in his crew.

All of that makes them the wings of the future Pirate King, constantly stepping out to fight for him and defend what he represents. It is also a testament to their loyalty since they have gone through thick and thin for Luffy, which goes to show how much they care about his dream and the journey they have gone through.

The friendship and rivalry between Sanji and Zoro

Zoro and Sanji in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

As mentioned earlier, Zoro and Sanji have one of the most interesting and fun dynamics in One Piece, with them being on the same side but rarely getting along. That is something often played out as comedic during the most relaxed moments of the series but also serves to highlight how competitive they are with one another.

This is often transferred onto the fandom, with people constantly arguing about who is the strongest between the two or who has the greatest feats throughout the series. It also serves as a reminder of how they are two of the most popular characters in the franchise, which is something that plays out in their relationship as well.

Final thoughts

Zoro and Sanji are viewed in One Piece as Luffy's wings because they are often the ones fighting for him and his strongest crew members. They are the ones stepping up for him and often fighting some of the most powerful enemies in order to help him achieve his dream.

