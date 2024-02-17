One Piece fans can't believe this brilliant Sanji & Zoro inversion Oda set up in two latest arcs

One of the most widely celebrated aspects of the currently ongoing Egghead arc in author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga series is its inversions to many pre-time-skip arcs. While the Egghead arc primarily relates to the Sabaody Archipelago arc, there are several other pre- and post-time-skip arcs and moments it has ties to.

Obviously, by nature of the Egghead arc following the Wano arc in One Piece’s storyline, there are some similarities and shared circumstances between the two arcs. This is especially true in a macro sense of the Egghead arc given how it updates readers on world events, how those events tie into the developments of Wano arc, and more.

However, fans have noticed a true inversion specifically related to the Wano arc, and it’s one which centers on one of the most controversial topics in the One Piece fandom. Nevertheless, it seems Oda is setting up Sanji to be to Luffy during the climax of the Egghead arc what Zoro was to Luffy during the section of the Wano arc called “Roof Piece” by fans.

One Piece fans praise Oda for giving Sanji his own chance to fight against key villains with Luffy

The inversion & fans’ reactions, explained

With the latest One Piece chapter confirming that Zoro and Lucci are still fighting each other as the Egghead arc progresses, it’s likely that Zoro will be preoccupied for the rest of the arc’s climax. Likewise, fans expect him to miss out on the fight against Admiral Kizaru and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, the duty of which will instead fall to Luffy and Sanji.

However, this is actually brilliant writing by Oda, seeing him give Sanji the same opportunity Zoro was afforded in Wano when fighting Big Mom and Kaido alongside Luffy. While Admiral Kizaru is the only enemy before them currently, Saint Saturn will undoubtedly be returning with a vengeance following Luffy’s last attack on him.

With Saturn’s return, One Piece’s Wano and Egghead arcs will invert each other in this key way, significant for giving Sanji matching development and opportunities which Zoro was given. It also further cements the idea that Sanji is still the third strongest fighter in the crew despite Jinbe’s bounty being of a slightly higher value.

More importantly, the Egghead arc and the Wano arc have now both emphasized that Sanji and Zoro are Luffy’s wings. The three are the strongest Straw Hat-allied fighters on the island right now, and are facing the three strongest Marine and World Government forces in the form of Lucci, Kizaru, and Saturn.

Unsurprisingly, many One Piece fans are praising Oda for this parallel and the level of attention he’s clearly paying to both Zoro and Sanji as the series’ stakes continue to rise. Some have gone as far as to extrapolate this excellence in writing to the entire arc, especially given the reveals and answers which fans have gotten thus far.

Many fans are also analyzing why Oda may have chosen Zoro and Sanji to each fight alongside Luffy in the Wano and Egghead arc respectively. Unsurprisingly, some fans aren’t a fan of the idea, whether by nature of having a preference to either Zoro or Sanji over the other or simply not liking the approach by Oda.

