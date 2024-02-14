Laffitte's absence in One Piece chapter 1107 signals the start of the series' final war

With the release of One Piece chapter 1107’s initial spoilers earlier this week, fans saw the Egghead arc progress in a significant way with new matchups, new appearances, and more. However, arguably the most significant development within the issue was the appearance of Blackbeard Pirate members Catarina Devon and Van Augur on Egghead Island.

Their appearances within One Piece chapter 1107 teased new lore on Blackbeard’s origins, as well as seemingly set up what their captain’s future plans in the Final Saga could be. Unsurprisingly, it’s predominantly what fans are discussing online when the topic of these latest leaks and where the Final Saga is headed are brought up.

However, Devon and Augur’s presence on Egghead in One Piece chapter 1107 is significant due to the lack of Laffitte, who remains the one member of the crew unaccounted for in the arc. This is due to author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda setting up arguably the greatest and most significant post-time-skip inversion of the series yet, in addition to all of the great Sabaody Archipelago inversions already made in the arc.

One Piece chapter 1107 sets up next Laffitte appearance as the start of post-time-skip’s Marineford equivalent

The Sabaody inversions, explained

Before diving into why Laffitte’s absence in One Piece chapter 1107 is so significant, it’s worth first establishing how the Egghead arc, and likewise the Final Saga, have served as inversions to pre-time-skip events. As many fans have pointed out, the Egghead arc in many ways serves as an inverse of the Sabaody Archipelago arc.

The major way in which the two serve as inversions stem from the characters involved at the core of the arc’s plot. Like in Sabaody, Monkey D. Luffy, Bartholomew Kuma, and Admiral Kizaru are the central figures in each respective arc. In Sabaody, Luffy’s commission of treason by assaulting a Celestial Dragon led to the arrival of Kuma and Kizaru on Sabaody Archipelago.

Likewise, the Egghead arc prior to One Piece chapter 1107 saw Luffy’s choice to commit treason by siding with Dr. Vegapunk who had broken the Void Century taboo led to Kizaru and Kuma’s appearances. The Egghead arc also focuses largely on Kuma and Jewelry Bonney’s relationship as father and 12-year-old daughter, concluding this plotline which was first setup during the Sabaody Archipelago arc.

Jewelry Bonney's true origins were first teased in the Sabaody Archipelago arc, and are fully revealed in the Egghead arc prior to One Piece chapter 1107 (Image via Toei Animation)

Both arcs also feature islands being attacked by invading Marine forces as a result of Luffy and his crew’s actions, which are related to crimes committed against the World Government. Likewise, Sabaody Archipelago introduced the Pacifista as Dr. Vegapunk’s latest and greatest invention. The Egghead arc in turn introduces the Vegapunk Satellites, the Seraphim, and the Mark III Pacifistas as an inversion.

While One Piece chapter 1107 also doesn’t quite confirm this, it is presumed that the Straw Hats will victoriously escape Kizaru and co to avenge their inability to do so at Sabaody Archipelago. Combined with the fact that Eustass Kidd and Trafalgar D. Water Law were both defeated in their Egghead arc fights and victorious in their Sabaody Archipelago arc fights, an inversion is clearly being set up here.

Finally, the Cross Guild serves as an inversion to the Shichibukai in both a general sense by the former being made up of ex-members of the latter, and a more specific one. Whereas the Sabaody Archipelago arc saw the Shichibukai preparing for the Marineford war, the Cross Guild is gearing up to go after the One Piece and whatever coming battles will ensue over it.

The Laffitte inversion, explained

Given the above, it’s clear that the Egghead arc already has so many inversions to both the pre-time-skip in general and the Sabaody Archipelago arc as of One Piece chapter 1107. However, Lafffitte’s absence from the recent focus on and appearances of the Blackbeard Pirates may be the greatest one yet.

As fans know, Lafffitte was first introduced by his invasion of the pre-time-skip Shichibukai meeting, telling those present to keep an eye on his captain Blackbeard in the near future. This served as foreshadowing of and the set up for what would eventually be the events of the Marineford arc. In other words, Laffitte’s first appearance in the series period, and more specifically the pre-time-skip series, served as a warning of future horrific tragedies.

With Laffitte being the only Blackbeard Pirate unaccounted for as of One Piece chapter 1107, Oda seems to be setting the character up once again as a harbinger of what’s to come. The next time fans see Lafffitte, he will likely be involved in or speak of events which set off the post-time-skip’s equivalent of the Marineford arc. In other words, he will be the spark that lights the fire which will become the series’ final war.

However, exactly what he’ll do to achieve this is still unclear at the time of this article’s writing, largely due to how Laffitte could truly be anywhere doing anything. He could be preparing to infiltrate the Gorosei thanks to Catarina Devon’s Devil Fruit, which could have grown in ability to the point of allowing her to transform other people’s appearances. This is especially likely given the latest leaks claim she calls her mission complete after touching Saint Jaygarcia Saturn.

His absence in One Piece chapter 1107 could also be explained by a much simpler purpose, such as sending yet another warning regarding his captain and crew to the World Government. This would also serve as a more clear and direct inversion to his debut in pre-time-skip, further cementing the idea that his next appearance will mark the start of the series’ final war.

Unfortunately, this is all speculation at the time of this article’s writing despite the overwhelming evidence suggesting a major inversion with Laffitte is coming. His absence could just as easily be explained as looking for the Man Marked by Flames, which was the primary context of his last appearance in the series. While this could still signal the start of the series’ final war, fans will simply have to wait and see exactly how the character reappears next to know for sure.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.