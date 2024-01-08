Will Ginjo appear in Bleach TYBW part 3? Explained

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of Bleach TYBW Part 3. Following the end of Bleach TYBW Part 2, the anime announced a third part for the anime. However, the anime has only announced its release in 2024 and has not given a specific release window for the upcoming season.

Additionally, a few characters in the series are still unaccounted for. The anime's first part saw Ganju Shiba returning to the Great Kūkaku Training Hall alongside former members of Xcution (a secret organization of Fullbringers) to prepare for the upcoming battle with the Wandenreich. Unfortunately, since then, the three Fullbringers have been missing from the anime. So, will Ginjō and other Fullbringers appear in Bleach TYBW Part 3?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach manga.

Will Kūgo Ginjō make his return in Bleach TYBW Part 3?

Kugo Ginjo as seen in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It is unlikely that Kūgo Ginjō will appear in Bleach TYBW Part 3. Following his previous appearance in the anime's first part, it has been assumed that he and the other two Fullbringers, Giriko and Tsukishima, were preparing for their upcoming battle with the Wandenreich at the Great Kūkaku Training Hall. Nevertheless, as evident from the manga, they will not be fighting Yhwach or any of the Sternritters.

Instead, Kūgo Ginjō, Shukuro Tsukishima, and Yukio Hans Vorarlberna next appear in Bleach manga's chapter 681. Considering how the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc ends with chapter 686, the Fullbringers' next appearance is bound to be close to the end of the anime.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc is set to be released in four parts. Hence, there is a huge chance that Kūgo Ginjō will not appear in Bleach TYBW Part 3.

Ginjō, Giriko, and Tsukishima as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

That said, Kūgo Ginjō can still appear in Bleach TYBW Part 3 if Studio Pierrot decides to animate some filler scenes featuring the Fullbringers. Otherwise, the only other scenario would be where the studio decides to animate the remaining arc within Bleach TYBW Part 3 itself. However, the chances for the same are meager.

Why does Kūgo Ginjō appear in Bleach chapter 681?

Kūgo Ginjō appears in Bleach chapter 681 to repay his debt to Kurosaki Ichigo. After Yhwach takes back his powers from his "children," Ichigo is left powerless with a broken Zanpakuto. Given that Yhwach used his Schrift Almighty to do the same, Inoue could not heal Ichigo or restore his Bankai.

Shūkurō Tsukishima as seen in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

That's when Yukio arrived at their location in the Soul King Palace with Ginjō and Tsukishima. Upon their arrival, Tsukishima stabbed an injured and drained out Ichigo. Ichigo was instantly confused by Tsukishima's intentions. That's when Tsukishima and Ginjō explained that they had arrived to repay their debt to him.

Tsukishima used his power "Insert Presence" to insert a past in Ichigo where neither he nor his sword had been affected by Yhwach's Almighty. Hence, Orihime restored Ichigo's Bankai, allowing him to get back into the battle alongside Renji Abarai.