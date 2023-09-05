Will Hakari appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? The second strongest student's presence, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is currently releasing exciting episodes, and the anime community is buzzing with anticipation. Viewers are anxiously awaiting the start of the Shibuya arc in episode 7 of the season, titled "Night Parade of a Hundred Demons." The episode is scheduled for release on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Devoted fans of Jujutsu Kaisen have one major question on their minds: Will Kinji Hakari, one of the most formidable students of Jujutsu High, finally step into the spotlight in the final episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, as hinted at so many times in the series? Hakari's expected appearance has been teased throughout the series with carefully placed clues by characters like Gojo and Maki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime and the character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Unveiling the arrival of Kinji Hakari in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

When Maki informed Megumi and Nobara that third-year student Hakari had been suspended and was, thus, unable to take part in the Kyoto Goodwill Event, the Fearsome Womb Arc provided a tantalizing hint.

One of the most powerful figures in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, Kinji Hakari has the potential, like Yuta, to one day challenge Gojo. He is a third-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High and is currently on suspension due to a run-in with the jujutsu authorities.

While not at the academy, Kinji is in charge of the Gachinko Fight Club, a location where sorcerers can engage in hand-to-hand fighting for money.

Hakari will appear in the Perfect Preparation Arc, where Megumi, Itadori, and Panda intend to meet with him and brief him on Gojo's predicament and the best way to free him from the prison realm.

It's vital to remember that the Shibuya Incident arc events are supposed to take place before Hakari makes an appearance. Although the latest episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 are eagerly awaited, they are expected to focus on what happened before the Shibuya Incident rather than what happened after.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: The plot of the Shibuya Incident arc

In the Shibuya Incident arc, Gojo is afraid of someone who is associated with curse users and curses when the attack on the Jujutsu school occurs at the Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event.

Unfortunately, when it is discovered that Mechamaru is collaborating with Mahito, his reservations are confirmed. In return for certain information, he signed a Binding Vow to get a healthy body via Mahito's Idle Transfiguration.

After Mechamaru's body is restored, Mahito betrays him, and he ultimately dies. Kenjaku successfully seals Gojo inside the Prison Realm on the day of the tragedy. In a busy environment where the sorcerer is unable to freely employ his skills, Jogo and Hanami manage to corner Gojo.

Meanwhile, Gojo is entirely unprepared when Kenjaku, who has taken over Geto's body, arrives to trap him in the prison realm. The sorcerers then come together to arrange the rescue of Gojo, but the barrage of curses prevents them from carrying it out.

Toji will also briefly return in the form of a reanimated corpse. When he runs into Megumi, he is unable to identify his father. Before losing control and hurting Megumi, Toji destroys himself. Jogo takes advantage of the pandemonium to give Yuji 10 of Sukuna's fingers for a total of 15. As a consequence, Sukuna awakens inside Yuji's body and causes havoc.

Some of the best battles in the whole series will take place during the Shibuya Incident arc. Fans will also see several of their beloved characters pass away.

Be sure to keep up with more Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

