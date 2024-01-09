Will MAPPA animate Dorohedoro sequel? Possibilities explored

With the announcement of the second season of Dorohedoro anime on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, fans of the series are excitedly looking forward to its return. While no release date for the second season has been mentioned, it was specified that the second season had been in production for quite some time, suggesting the anime should return relatively soon.

Likewise, the announcement of Dorohedoro season 2 also lacked other information regarding the second season’s premiere, such as streaming availability, cast and staff, and more. The second season announcement also didn’t specify which animation studio would be taking point in the production of the upcoming season.

With the confusing rumors surrounding the production of One Punch Man season 3, fans are unsure of whether or not MAPPA will return to the second season of Dorohedoro.

Dorohedoro season 2 could be adapted by a new studio given how busy MAPPA is over next few years

Will MAPPA animate season 2? Explored

While this normally wouldn’t be significant, the first season of Dorohedoro was animated by MAPPA Studios, whose schedule over the next few years is fairly packed.

Given that the Dorohedoro manga creator, Q Hayashida, has confirmed the anime's season 2 as being in production for quite some time, it seems most likely that MAPPA Studios is indeed returning.

If the animation studio for the series had changed, it most likely would’ve been announced alongside the second season if production had been ongoing for some time.

Caiman and Nikkaido as seen in Dorohedoro (Image via MAPPA Studios)

That being said, there is a chance that MAPPA has indeed left the production of the anime and that its staff is simply waiting to announce this news at a later date.

What makes this a possibility is how crowded MAPPA’s schedule is for the next few years, including Lazarus, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, Hell’s Paradise season 2, the Chainsaw Man film and season 2, and more.

Also casting doubt on MAPPA’s involvement with Dorohedoro are the rumors alleging that the studio has signed on for the production of One Punch Man season 3.

While official sources have since denied these rumors vehemently, this in turn suggests that MAPPA Studios may not be interested in taking on more projects for the foreseeable future. This could include the second season of the anime adaptation of Hayashida’s original manga series.

All that being said, there is a chance that MAPPA could give away production in the coming second season of the series in order to focus on other bigger projects they have. While the anime adaptation of Hayashida’s manga series was popular upon its release, it has been well over three years since the anime first premiered.

Despite this, it has remained incredibly popular, which will surely allure MAPPA to at least consider the production of Dorohedoro season 2 due to the financial benefits. On a similar note, the former director of Chainsaw Man anime, Ryu Nakayama, recently left MAPPA Studios in order to establish Andraft, a new creative unit for animation production.

In the interest of not losing more staff, MAPPA could turn down production of the second season of the anime even with the possible financial gains. However, in general, it’s most likely that MAPPA has returned for production of the anime’s second season.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.