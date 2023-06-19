Will there be My Clueless First Friend season 2? Exploring the anime's renewal possibilities

My Clueless First Friend has garnered a considerable fanbase ever since the first episode was released in April this year. As the series nears its final epsode of its first season, requests have already started pouring in for a second season. However, there is still much ambiguity regarding the possibility of the anime's return.

This comedy slice-of-life, My Clueless First Friend, is based on the manga of the same name, which is written and illustrated by Taku Kawamura. First published on May 22, 2018 in Square Enix’s Monthly Gangan Joker magazine, the manga tells the story of Akane, the class misfit, and her blossoming friendship with Taiyo, the new boy in class.

Given the manga content, My Clueless First Friend may soon return with season 2

Unfortunately, the My Clueless First Friend anime has yet to be renewed for a second season, as of this article's writing. The anime is currently still ongoing and has recently released episode 12, titled The Christmas Party Confession. Season 1 will soon be concluded with the release of its 13th episode next week on Sunday June 25, 2023.

Even though followers of the show do not have any official confirmation regarding the renewal of the series, they are hopeful that it will return. The original manga by Taku Kawamura is ongoing and currently consists of 14 volumes. Given the vast manga content that is yet to be adapted, it can be assumed that the anime will make a comeback. Moreover, it is speculated that the second season might be announced to be in production later this year.

The anime is produced in Studio Signpost and directed by Shigenori Kageyama, aka Yōsei Morino, who was also storyboarded for Naruto. Takafumi Hoshikawa and Shogo Yasukawa provided the screenplay, while Toshio Masuda composed the music. The anime is licensed for streaming by Crunchyroll, where the English dubbed version is also available to watch.

The anime features a phenomenal voice cast, who have worked in popular anime shows like Demon Slayer, Tensura, Bungo Stray Dogs, and more. As such, the voice cast of My Clueless First Friend includes:

Konomi Kohara as Akane Nishimura

Shizuka Ishigami as Taiyō Takada

Kengo Kawanishi as Daichi Hino

Reina Kondō as Umi Adachi

Atsumi Tanezaki as Yukiko Takada

Kōhei Amasaki as Kotarō Kitagawa

Wakana Maruoka as Sumire Kasahara

Jun Fukuyama as Akane's Dad

The English version of the My Clueless First Friend manga is licensed for worldwide distribution by Square Enix, who describes the story as follows:

"One lonely, gloomy fifth-grade girl is the target of her classmates' relentless bullying and teasing—that is, until a new kid arrives on the scene. Friendly Takada is as clueless as he is well-meaning, but somehow he possesses the magic ability to start drawing "Grim Reaper" Nishimura out of her shell. As the elementary schoolers experience all the fun of a childhood summer together—from going to the pool to picking sunflowers to watching fireworks—an unusual friendship blossoms!"

