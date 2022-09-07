Will One Punch Man chapter 171 set up the next big villain?

Fans eagerly await the next chapter of One Punch Man since it will mark the beginning of a new saga and story arc. The webcomic is well ahead, giving the mangaka enough content to adapt it into manga chapters. However, fans will have to wait for a while since the manga is on a break and should resume in about two weeks.

Meanwhile, fans have been revisiting some of the older chapters to speculate on the possible events chapter 171 could cover. One way to do this would be by referring to the source material, the webcomic that ONE sensei puts out regularly. Those who haven’t read the webcomic seem focused on an essential piece of information revealed in chapter 170 of One Punch Man.

This information was first revealed in the anime when Shibabawa was introduced in the series and mentioned that the Earth was in great danger. The fanbase wants to know if the upcoming chapter will set up the next big villain in the series by focusing on the prophecy foretold by Shibabawa.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from both the manga as well as the webcomic.

One Punch Man Chapter 171: What can fans expect in this chapter?

Assuming One Punch Man will continue adapting the webcomic from where it left off, the upcoming chapter will not set up the next big villain.

The story is entering the Neo Heroes saga, and the first arc in this saga is the Psychic Sisters arc. This means that chapter 171 will focus a lot more on Fubuki and Tatsumaki. While the length of the upcoming chapter is unknown, the upcoming chapter will focus on Saitama, along with a few A-class heroes and King.

After the major fight in the Monsters Association arc, the Caped Baldy’s efforts are acknowledged by the Heroes Association, and they promote him to A-class, ranked at number 39.

Saitama’s house gets destroyed, prompting him to move into an apartment complex built by the S-class Hero, Metal Knight. The only monsters that survived the fight were Black Sperm and Overgrown Rover. They tried convincing Saitama to let them stay with him in exchange for their services.

One Punch Man @Everything_OPM The next One Punch Man arc will be the “Psychic Sisters Arc”. It will focus on Fubuki and Tatsumaki. The next One Punch Man arc will be the “Psychic Sisters Arc”. It will focus on Fubuki and Tatsumaki. https://t.co/3N6mvNr5LD

The defense system that Metal Knight installed detected the two monsters and deployed robots to neutralize the threat. However, the protagonist of One Punch Man instantly defeated the robots since he thought he was being targeted.

Amai Mask entered the scene, which led to a few hilarious interactions. Metal Knight reviewed the surveillance footage to find the culprit that took down his defense system. He later realized that the Caped Baldy was behind this and that his strength was on par, if not superior, with some S-class heroes.

Fans will have to see how much of the aforementioned content is adapted into the manga. Until then, the fanbase is advised to wait until the upcoming One Punch Man chapter is released.

