Will there be a The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody season 2?

Isekai anime shows like The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody, have been all the rage in the industry for the last few years, with some great new inclusions in the genre. The series began airing from April 6, 2022, and following its conclusion on June 22, 2022, fans are in anticipation of a new season.

Based on the light novel series written by Myōjin Katō and illustrated by Sao Mizuno, The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody has also been adapted into a seinen manga with illustrations by Misuho Kotoba.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoiler of The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody anime

Will The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody have a second season?

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



Watch: The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody - Episode 12 - Beyond Our Determination is now available!Watch: got.cr/3bfxR6q The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody - Episode 12 - Beyond Our Determination is now available! 📺 Watch: got.cr/3bfxR6q https://t.co/5Lz531anUi

The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody has not been renewed for a second season as of yet. Sadly, the creators of the show remain silent about the return of the isekai fantasy and have not given any hint about a new season being in production. Fans online are speculating that we might get news about the return of the show this year in 2023. However, that remains to be seen.

The original light novel series currently has a total of ten volumes published and needless to say, the first season of the show has not been able to cover all of it. so, judging by the amount of content that is still left to make it to the screen, the possibility of a new season becomes extremely promising. Thus, fans should not get their hopes up for Season 2, despite the delay in an announcement.

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll (via The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody) He won't make that mistake again(via The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody) He won't make that mistake again 💀 (via The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody) https://t.co/9grbH6Szkf

The first season of The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody ended on an emotional note, with a bittersweet moment between Ard and Lydia. Episode 12 had been a rollercoaster for the characters as we witness Ard fighting the Disaster-Rogue, Latima’s betrayal and Lydia’s much-needed intervention. No wonder, fans are impatient to see what the next season holds for these characters after the dramatic conclusion of the first season.

The voice cast of the first season consists of many popular names from the industry who have previously worked in popular anime shows like Handyman Saitō in Another World, Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, Tomo-chan Is a Girl! And more. Here are some of the main characters of the show and their respective voice actors:

Ard Meteor: Toshinari Fukamachi, Rie Takahashi (young)

Ireena Litz de Olhyde: Wakana Maruoka

Ginny Fin de Salvan: Hina Yōmiya

Sylphy Marheaven: Ayaka Ōhashi

Olivia vel Vine: Mie Sonozaki

Varvatos: Kōhei Amasaki

Lydia Beginsgate: Yuki Kaida

Verda El Hazard: Yui Ogura

Alvarto Exex: Takehito Koyasu

Lizer Bellphoenix: Kenta Miyake

Christian @ctlovesanime

Trisha has been fabulous, voicing both Ireena (The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody) and Eléonore (Parallel World Pharmacy).

I hope that you have a wonderful birthday today. 🥳 Happy Birthday @TrishaMellon Trisha has been fabulous, voicing both Ireena (The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody) and Eléonore (Parallel World Pharmacy).I hope that you have a wonderful birthday today. Happy Birthday @TrishaMellon.Trisha has been fabulous, voicing both Ireena (The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody) and Eléonore (Parallel World Pharmacy).I hope that you have a wonderful birthday today. 🎉🎂🎊🥳 https://t.co/6iQbpqoHef

The first season of The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Here is how the series is summarized on its official website:

After accomplishing everything he could as king, the most powerful Demon Lord ever, Varvatos, is now bored. To spice things up a bit, he is reborn in the future as Ard Meteor. Not without first recalibrating his powers to be perfectly average. But there’s no way he could have predicted that everyone in the modern world would be weak as hell, making him totally overpowering once again!

Stay tuned for more updates on The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody season 2 and other popular manga and anime like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Tokyo Revengers, and more.

Poll : 0 votes