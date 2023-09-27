Will there be The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 13? Explained

Fans expecting The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 13 next week would be disappointed to learn that the installment will be part of the second cour, which is yet to be announced. Given there has been no word from the production house, the 13th episode is expected to drop around the Spring of 2024.

The series encountered multiple delays, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on production schedules. While things have improved recently, fans should remain prepared for the possibility of future delays.

As the second part sets the stage for adapting new volumes of the original light novel series, the next chapter for the Demon King of Tyranny is poised to be filled with intrigue and electrifying twists. The anticipation makes the wait for The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 13 all the more restless and exciting.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers from The Misfit of Demon King Academy.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 13 likely to be released in Spring of 2024

With the first cour adeptly covering the two acts of volume 4, a hefty 800 pages in total, Part 2 of the sequel will delve into the Selection Judgement Arc from volume 5, spanning 506 pages of captivating content. The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 13 will pick up where it left off in Part 1’s finale, where Anos was scuffling with the notion of not remembering a pivotal event from his memories.

With the imperative need to uncover the events that threaten the hard-won peace in Dilhade, the Demon King of Tyranny must now undertake a new mission. His quest is to unravel the mystery behind the loss of his specific memories and identify those responsible for this enigmatic occurrence.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 13 will also introduce Arcana, the Goddess of Selection, from the Azure Sky of the Gods. In the original light novel series by Shu, Arcana is described as a beautiful young girl with long, silky white hair and golden eyes. Arcana is said to be a calm and composed individual with a stoic demeanor.

As Arcana is the Goddess of the Selection Judgement, an event of battle among the god’s chosen mortal contenders, she often keeps a cool head to devise strategies and keep the event running smoothly. The VA of Arcana is yet to be revealed.

Hopefully, The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 13 will also introduce Militia, the Goddess of Creation, who will be one of the eight Selection Gods participating in the event. Given her connection with the Demon King of Tyranny, she will eventually choose Anos to be her “Selected.”

Militia will also be playing a pivotal role in decrypting Anos’ lost memories and revealing how his infamous sword, Venuzdonoa, the Abolisher of Reason, was summoned up 2000 years ago by him, about which he has no recollection.

About the anime

Crunchyroll, one of the primary platforms to include The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2, describes the plot as follows:

"Anos Voldigord was a tyrannical Demon King that eradicated humans, spirits, and even the gods, but became bored of eternal warfare and reincarnated with dreams of a peaceful world. However, what awaited him in reincarnation after 2000 years were descendants who became too weak after being accustomed to peace, and all sorts of magic that deteriorated to the extreme."

It continues:

"Anos enters Demon King Academy that gathers and educates those who are viewed as the reincarnation of the Demon King, but the academy could not see through his true powers and ends up branding him as a misfit."

Stay tuned for updates on The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 13. More details on the second part will be revealed, including the announcements of the new characters and their cast, theme songs, the exact release date, and other updates crucial to the upcoming cour.

