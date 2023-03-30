Will there be a Tomo-chan is a Girl! season 2? Renewal status explored

Expectations for Tomo-chan is a Girl! season 2 led to heated discussions online among fans of the rom-com and viewers who are hoping for a sequel following the series finale. Due to the noteworthy viewership that the series has garnered over time, fans worldwide have been restless, expecting a “season 2 under production” announcement to be dropped any second after the release of episode 13 of the first season.

However, fans of the anime series who haven’t read the original manga by Fumita Yanagida would be disheartened to learn that the first season of the anime adapted the entire manga series.

Given that Tomo and Jun, the series' primary characters, end up together, which is what the whole anime is about, there is nothing left to continue the anime. However, that doesn’t mean fans should lose hope for Tomo-chan is a Girl! season 2.

Exploring the renewal chances of Tomo-chan is a Girl! season 2

As stated earlier, Tomo-chan is a Girl! has adapted the entire eight volumes of Fumita Yanagida’s original manga series. However, fans who have finished reading the manga have noticed that Studio Lay Duce has skipped a lot of chapters, including the heartwarming epilogue at the end of volume 8, titled “A Valentine’s Miracle.”

The epilogue of the final volume sees Tomo being excited after catching Valentine’s fever, as she finally got into a relationship with Jun, her childhood best friend. Since giving chocolate to your lover is a big deal, Carol helps her bake some for Jun so that she can impress him.

#tomochan I'll never forgive Lay Duce for not including Akiko in the anime. Hope there will be a Tomo-chan is a Girl! Season 2 that will include the forgotten characters from the manga. I'll never forgive Lay Duce for not including Akiko in the anime. Hope there will be a Tomo-chan is a Girl! Season 2 that will include the forgotten characters from the manga. #tomochan https://t.co/EvpHbRmAtL

The anime also omits many important characters from the series, like Tanabe’s little sister Akiko, Kousuke’s bully Kuniki, Carol’s father, Eddie Olston, and Misuzu’s father, Mr. Gundou. Hanao, the hilarious P.E. teacher from the manga, had to sit out for most of the scenes in the anime, despite making a debut.

Tomo-chan is a Girl! season 2 could be a long shot, but fans can expect the anime to inspire a spin-off series that will adapt the omitted chapters from the manga series. Similar to how Horimiya’s new installment, Horimiya -Piece-, will be adapting the left-out chapters from the manga series, fans can expect a spin-off of Tomo-chan is Girl! to follow in the same direction.

The mangaka behind Tomo-chan is a Girl!, is Fumita Yanagida, who has been active on Twitter since day one. However, they haven’t confirmed anything about the series' new installment. The last time Yanagida posted anything about Tomo-chan is a Girl! was by retweeting the broadcast details of the series on his handle on January 4, 2023, the day the anime made its debut.

hopefully we get a season 2 one day just watched the last episode of Tomo-chan wa Onnanoko! I've really enjoyed following this series weekly for the past few months, and i'm satisfied with the ending! :Dhopefully we get a season 2 one day https://t.co/LJbF7dqN8F

Although the chances for Tomo-chan is a Girl! season 2 are slim, fans still expect to see how the couple's life is treating Tomo and Jun. Like Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, Tsuki ga Kirei, and TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You, it can be anticipated that Tomo-chan is a Girl! season 2 will see the aftermath of the grand proposal.

All fans can do right now is wait for the confirmation until Fumita Yanagida and the production house break their silence on Tomo-chan is a Girl! season 2. Newcomers to the anime and fans can binge the 13 episodes of Tomo-chan is a Girl! exclusively on Crunchyroll, the only anime streaming platform to include the series in its massive library.

