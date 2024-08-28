Wind Breaker chapter 154: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 154 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 12 AM JST, and will be on break next week. The manga series will be available on Kodansha's website, K Manga.

The previous chapter saw the inside world of Takiishi where only Umemiya existed. The chapter also saw the two of them continue their fight, as Endo revealed the true personality of the leader of Furin, adding to the worries of Sakura.

Wind Breaker chapter 154 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to Kodansha's K Manga website, Wind Breaker chapter 154 will be on break next week and will be out on September 11, 2024, in Japan. The release date of Wind Breaker chapter 154 varies according to different time zones of the world, and some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 AM Tuesday September 10 Eastern Daylight Time 11 AM Tuesday September 10 British Summer Time 4 PM Tuesday September 10 Central European Summer Time 5 PM Tuesday September 10 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM Tuesday September 10 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM Tuesday September 10 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM Wednesday September 11 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 AM Wednesday September 11

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 154

Umemiya and Takiishi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

The only official source where you can read Wind Breaker chapter 154 in English is Kodansha's K manga website. Although the manga service is only available in the United States, fans may still get it via their mobile application and website.

Moreover, free chapters can be accessed through the same platform, albeit they are much behind the current chapters. Weekly updates are sent to the free chapters every Monday.

Wind Breaker chapter 153 recap

Umemiya as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 153 was titled Heat and commenced with the visual of a strange world. Inside this world was Takiishi, roaming around, as he found a burning persona that set the entire world ablaze. The world was Takiishi's inside world and the burning persona was Umemiya.

The chapter then returned to the present, on the rooftop of Furin High School, where these two powerhouses continued their battle trying to impale each other. The chapter then shifted toward Endo and Sakura as the latter was still hesitant to believe the current personality of his leader and asked Endo whether he looked like this during the old times of Furin.

Umemiya and Takiishi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Endo complied and claimed that the kind leader Sakura and his friend look inside Umemiya is just a delusion and his real personality is thick-headed. He then told the tale of how Umemiya, through his perseverance, changed Furin from a place where gangsters gathered to a haven where anyone was welcomed with open arms.

Endo even mocked Sakura and his friends for believing that Umemiya was a kind-hearted person to start with. Endo then shifted his eyes towards Sakura who had a painful reaction to his words. The chapter ended with Sakura claiming how Umemiya looked so distant in his current demeanor that was only thinking about beating Takiishi.

What can we expect from Wind Breaker chapter 154? (Speculative)

Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 154 title hasn't been unveiled yet because the manga will be on break next week. The break could be due to the author's health, but more specifically to give the author a break, not due to some illness.

The next chapter, however, could continue the fight between Umemiya and Takiishi which has become usual in the past few chapters. The new thing in the next chapter could be a flashback between Sakura and Umemiya where the latter tells the former about controlling his anger.

Related Links

Wind Breaker chapter 151 highlights

Wind Breaker chapter 152 highlights

Wind Breaker chapter 153 highlights

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback