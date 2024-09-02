Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8 ending explained — Who are the mage killers in the Dungeon?

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8, released on Sunday, September 1, 2024, has caused a massive buzz online, with fans seemingly curious about the episode's rather cryptic ending, which saw a headless person and an unidentified mage brutally ending a mage's life in the depths of the dungeon.

Although the episode largely focused on Will Serfort's date with Colette & Rosty, and his decision to join Lihanna's party for the Dungeon Attack test, the final moments certainly witnessed a grotesque scene. As such, fans are wondering about the identity and the motive of those mysterious mage killers.

Fans who have read the manga would know that the headless mage, and the other mage, named Marze (voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto), seen in Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8, are the remnants of a mysterious organization called Gohtia. They wish to crush the "false" sky and bring the age of destruction. The dark mages ventured into the dungeon to retrieve an item known as the Mage Killer.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from Wistoria: Wand and Sword manga.

Exploring the identity and the goal of the mysterious mages from Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8

The Headless crushes a Mage in the dungeon (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

The post-credit scene in Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8 was a nightmare personified, with two mysterious entities brutally decapitating a mage in the depths of a dungeon. One of the mages appeared headless, with only a magical smoke emitting from where his head should be.

The other mage in a hooded ensemble lamented how he was sent to the dungeon to retrieve the "goods," especially when the students were holding their festival. The mage, whose name is Marze, according to the manga, felt he had no choice but to slaughter his way through.

Undoubtedly, the final scene in Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8 piqued the audience's curiosity. So, the question remains: who are the mage killers in the dungeon?

Marze and Headless, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Fujino Omori's manga, the Headless Mage and Marze are the remnants of the Gohtia organization, a dangerous faction of mages responsible for bringing about the Dooms Day's Descent around ten years ago, which resulted in the death of the Magia Vander of that time.

The organization was believed to have been destroyed. However, some of their followers lived and continued planning for the next action. Marze and the Headless Mage were sent to the Dungeon's depths to retrieve items known as Mage Killers. It's a special type of sword that can nullify magic and severe any mage with disdain.

Gohtia wants to mass produce these Mage Killers, and have evil sentinels use them against the Magia Vanders to kill them. Although Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8 didn't reveal, Marze & the other Gohtia members want to break the makeshift sky created by the Magia Vanders and plunge the world into eternal darkness again.

The Mage Killer, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

For this purpose, they want to target Terminalia, the day when the Magia Vanders rebuild the barrier that protects the sky. Marze, Headless, and the other mages from Gohtia plan on sending the higher-level evil sentinels from the Dungeon to the surface on the day of Terminalia to cause destruction.

The Gohtia members want to lure the Magia Vanders into protecting the citizens so that they can kill them using the Mage Killer weapons. Undoubtedly, these mages have a terrifying plan, and the scene in Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8 only teases their brutality.

