Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8 — Lihanna invites Serfort to her party for the Dungeon Attack while Colette learns Rosty's feelings for Will

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8, titled Shall We Date? was released on September 1, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST on TBS and its affiliated networks in Japan. The episode saw Will Serfort go on a date with Colette and Rosty. During the date, Colette learned about Rosty's strong feelings for Will.

Besides that, Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8 saw Lihanna Owenzaus ask Will to join her party with Wignall, Julius, and Sion. Although Julius and Sion were against Will joining the team, eventually they accepted Lihanna's decision. The latest episode covered chapters 11 and 12 from Fujino Omori's manga and commenced the Dungeon Attack arc's adaptation.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8: Rosty joins Will on his date with Colette

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8 begins with a grand feast at the tavern, with Donnan and other dwarves celebrating Will's victory against Julius in the Grand Magic Festival. Donnan asks the boy whether he got scouted by the Tower folks.

Colette says it was impossible given how Will fell out with a teammate and didn't win the event. In any case, Donnan is proud of Will for winning the duel as they received an apology from Julius.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8 then shows Julius working against his will at the tavern as an act of apology. He laments that he won't get scouted since he lost to a magicless boy like Will Serfort.

Will as seen with the Dwarves in Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8 (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Meanwhile, Colette asks professor Workner if they are in trouble for having a party. While the professor doesn't mind, he is concerned about Will, who will face a different ordeal as a result of his stellar performance at the festival.

The narrative for Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8 then switches to the Rigarden academy, where students begin to form parties for the upcoming Dungeon Praxis event. Interestingly, Will gets approached by several students, who used to mock him before.

Workner, as seen in the episode (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Colette wonders if professor Workner meant this by what he said at the tavern. She reprimands Will's bullies for expecting the boy to help them when all they used to do was laugh at him. Yet to her dismay, Will is overwhelmed by their proposals.

Instinctively, Colette informs the students that Will cannot go with them because he has plans with her the next day. After returning to her dorm, Colette becomes embarrassed for indirectly asking Will out on a date.

Even though she's going shopping with Will, she can't hide her excitement. Elsewhere, Will tells Rosty about his plans. The boy is slightly caught off-guard after learning that Will Serfort will go to shop for items for the Dungeon Praxis test with Colette.

Colette, as seen in the episode (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

The next day on the date, Colette appears in a fabulous dress and new hairstyle, sending Will's heart aflutter. Will thinks it's special to see Colette in a new avatar since he always sees her in school uniform.

At that moment, Rosty Naumann appears at the scene. Will informs Colette that Rosty wanted to come with him and wouldn't take no for an answer. Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8 then shows Rosty Naumann tightly holding Will's hands. Rosty's lovey-dovey gesture for Will confuses Colette as she questions the boy's intention.

Colette and Rosty in Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8 (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

She even directly asks Will about Rosty. However, Will assures her that Rosty has always been like this. Even though he's slightly handsy, he has no ill intention. Later, Rosty tells Will to go and see his sword checked by Donnan for the Dungeon test.

With Will gone, Colette directly confronts Rosty about his feelings for Will. The narrative for Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8 then shows Rosty telling Colette that he loves Will more than anyone else. The boy's confession infuriates Colette and she engages in a heated glare with him.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8: Lihanna asks Will to join her party

Lihanna, as seen in the episode (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

While going to Donnan's tavern, Will Serfort meets Lihanna Owenzaus, who asks him to come with her for a moment. She takes him to a room, where Sion, Julius, and Wignall are present. Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8 shows Lihanna Owenzaus formally requesting Will Serfort to join her team for the Dungeon Attack event.

She feels Will with his impressive agility and monstrous strength would be the ideal fit for the party. However, Sion and Julius are against Lihanna's decision. The Ice mage feels Will doesn't even have the Search Magic, which will only hold them back.

Sion too doesn't want to form a party with Will again. However, Wignall thinks they have no right to question Will's ability, given how they lost against him in the festival. The elven mage doesn't object to Lihanna's decision and is glad to welcome Will.

Sion, Wignall, and Julius (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Meanwhile, Will wonders why Lihanna wants to participate in the Dungeon Attack since she already received a proposal from the Thunder faction. The girl reveals that she wants to become a Magia Vander and simply ascending the Tower won't be enough to realize her dream.

She asks the mages to toss coins in a goblet if they see any merit in the team's formation. With everyone on the same page, they accept Lihanna's suggestion and toss the coins as instructed. Later, Will Serfort reunites with Rosty and Colette and informs them about his decision to join Lihanna's team.

Workner and Edward (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

The narrative for Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8 then switches to the Rigarden academy, where professor Workner informs the students that they can access floors seven to ten of the Dungeon during the praxis test.

Every student will have the opportunity to earn more than one thousand credits at a time. Moreover, defeating the floor keepers will net them even more credits. In theory, it's possible to earn full praxis credits through the All-student praxis event.

On the other hand, Edward Serfence warns the students that some of them might die. He reveals that four students were eaten by monsters in the previous year's test. As such, he wants them not to blindly go for the glory. Moreover, he reveals that each floor will have professors on standby.

Will, as seen determined (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8 then time-skips to the Dungeon Praxis event's date. Rosty wishes Will good luck on his journey. The boy is determined to do his best so that he can make it to Elfaria no matter what.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8 ends on a rather puzzling and grotesque note, with two unidentified characters decapitating one of the Rigarden Academy teachers in the depths of the dungeon.

