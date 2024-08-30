Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime has become highly popular following its sensational premiere on July 7, 2024. Produced by Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures the battle shonen anime has surprised everyone with high-octane action, impressive animation quality, and interesting characters.

Undoubtedly, the series has emerged as one of the finest shows from the Summer 2024 anime line-up. As a result, fans are compelled to look for the anime's complete release schedule.

According to the anime's official staff on X (formerly Twitter) and website, Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime is slated for a one cour run, with 12 episodes in total. Follow along with the article to learn more about the battle shonen anime's full release schedule.

How many episodes will Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime have?

As per the anime's Blu-ray & DVD or the home media details shared on the official site and X handle, Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime will air a total of 12 episodes. In other words, the fantasy anime series from the Summer 2024 line-up will air its episodes in a single cour.

While there's a rumor that the series will get a second cour or season, the official staff hasn't said anything about it yet. Notably, the series premiered on July 7, 2024, on TBS and its affiliated channels at 4:30 pm JST. Seven episodes have been released thus far, with the eighth episode slated to be released on September 1, 2024.

Here's the complete release schedule for Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime, as per the JST, PDT, BST, and IST time zones:

Episodes Date Release Timings (JST/PDT/BST/IST) 1 (Released) July 7, 2024 4:30 PM/2:30 AM/10:30 AM/3 PM 2 (Released) July 14, 2024 4:30 PM/2:30 AM/10:30 AM/3 PM 3 (Released) July 21, 2024 4:30 PM/2:30 AM/10:30 AM/3 PM Break Break Break 4 (Released) August 4, 2024 4:30 PM/2:30 AM/10:30 AM/3 PM 5 (Released) August 11, 2024 4:30 PM/2:30 AM/10:30 AM/3 PM 6 (Released) August 18, 2024 4:30 PM/2:30 AM/10:30 AM/3 PM 7 (Released) August 25, 2024 4:30 PM/2:30 AM/10:30 AM/3 PM 8 September 1, 2024 4:30 PM/2:30 AM/10:30 AM/3 PM 9 September 8, 2024 4:30 PM/2:30 AM/10:30 AM/3 PM 10 September 15, 2024 4:30 PM/2:30 AM/10:30 AM/3 PM 11 September 22, 2024 4:30 PM/2:30 AM/10:30 AM/3 PM 12 September 29, 2024 4:30 PM/2:30 AM/10:30 AM/3 PM

Although the table reveals the fantasy anime's full release schedule, fans must note that the dates and times mentioned can be changed depending on the studio or the official staff's decision. Only the fourth episode was delayed by a week. Following that, no episode has been postponed.

Where to watch Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime?

Elfaria, as seen in the anime (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Anime lovers from Japan can catch episodes of this anime on TBS and its 27 affiliated channels. On the other hand, Crunchyroll simulcasts the anime in the USA, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Oceania, and India, with English subtitles.

Besides Crunchyroll, fans from Southeast Asian countries, such as Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and others can stream the series on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Additionally, the anime can be watched on the MeWatch platform in Singapore. At the same time, fans from Indonesia, Cambodia, Macao, Hong Kong, and other regions can stream the show on iQIYI.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime episode archive

About Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Based on Fujino Omori's eponymous manga series, the anime follows the story of Will Serfort, a boy who wants to become the Magia Vander, the strongest mage, and keep the promise to his childhood friend, Elfaria Albis Serfort.

However, Will doesn't know how to cast magic in a world where magic reigns supreme. Yet, he has the unyielding belief and unbelievable sword skills to make up for his deficiency. With grit and determination, he becomes a non-conformist, a master swordsman in a magical world.

