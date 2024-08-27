No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 8: Osamu Dazai and his party face a new challenge near the World Tree

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 8, titled This Hole Stinks of Immorality, was released on August 27, 2024, on AT-X and other networks in Japan. In the episode, Sensei and his party arrived at Toneriko village, a peaceful place at the foot of the World Tree, which turned into a depraved den by several Otherworlders.

Sensei met Yamada, a righteous hero, Esche, a mysterious dancer, and others. No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 8 covered chapters 17 to 19 from Hiroshi Noda's manga series and brought alive the iconic moments in a spectacular manner.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 8.

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 8: Osamu Dazai meets Esche, Yamada, and others at Toneriko

The World Tree, as seen in No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 8 (Image vai AtelierPontdarc)

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 8 begins with Osamu Dazai and his party arriving at the foot of the World Tree, the largest tree at the Zauberberg. Annette informs Sensei that the tree blesses the travelers who stop by.

She thinks they should stay for a couple of days at the serene village of Toneriko at the foot of the tree and pray for their journey's safety. However, upon their arrival, they find Toneriko garbed in corruption and depravity, with gamblers all around.

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 8 reveals that the village turned such because of a few Otherworlders, who settled in. They disrupted peace and brought in luxury, causing the World Tree to mourn. The village's elder implores Sensei and others to save the village from those settlers.

Yamada, as seen in the episode (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

Meanwhile, Dazai laments that his bottle of sleeping pills is emptied. At that moment, a gallant Otherworlder named Yamada assures the elder that he will assist the village concerning the World Tree crisis.

He declares himself different from the other Otherworlders as he believes in eradicating evil and bringing peace. As a fellow Otherworlder, he cannot look past their misdeeds. Contrary to his enthusiasm, Dazai shows discomfort for running out of his sleeping pills.

With no way to die, he searches for the means to do so. Suddenly, notices a cave, which emits immorality. Sensei ventures inside and finds a striking woman, who introduces herself as Esche. She takes Dazai to an establishment and offers a drink.

Sensei and Esche (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 8 then shows Osamu Dazai telling Esche about his distress. The woman assures Sensei that she will guide him to a blissful slumber through her dance. Yet it backfires because Sensei thinks watching dance makes a "splendid living," something he detests.

That said, Esche's dreamy moves bring a smile to his face as he feels it's a truly soothing sight. The narrative for No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 8 then switches to Sensei's party, who looks for Dazai. At that moment, Esche brings him in an unconscious state.

The village's elder, who knows Esche, reveals to Annette and others that she (Esche) is known as the Witch of Toneriko. When the corrupt Otherworlders settled in Toneriko, the villagers could do nothing but remain helpless.

Annette, Tama, and the village elder (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

However, Esche cozied up to the Otherworlders and opened an establishment next to the casino. The village elder adds that Esche's age and personal history are unknown.

They let her stay because she seemed helpless and poor. Yet they lament her betrayal. Yamada feels that not only the Otherworlders but the woman must also be brought to justice.

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 8: The actual nature of Toneriko's people is revealed as Esche leaves the village

Esche in No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 8 (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

The next day, Osamu Dazai leaves for the tranquility of Esche's establishment, refusing to take part in the battle against the Otherworlders. Yamada feels the woman's charms have already bewitched Dazai. However, he is hopeful that Sensei will come to his senses once the encroachment den of evil is destroyed.

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 8 then shows Dazai engaging in small talks with Esche. She informs him about the world tree, which offers salvation to the weak and ailing. However, Dazai feels the one who desperately yearns for salvation is Esche herself.

He realized it after seeing her dance the other day, which was brimming with sadness. At that moment, several corrupt Otherworlders arrive at the scene. After realizing that they have been making less profit, the Otherworlders plan to involve the villagers in their business.

Otherworlders, as seen in the episode (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

However, Esche requests them to keep the villagers out of their mess, but they don't listen. No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 8 then shows Dazai telling Esche that a woman like her shouldn't be called a Witch but a Goddess.

Meanwhile, Yamada wreaks havoc outside. He plans on delivering justice to the evil Otherworlders and Esche, the "witch." However, before he can move with his blade, Osamu Dazai stops him. He tells him how much loathes those who loudly preach their own righteousness upon others.

Refusing to listen to Dazai, Yamada defeats the corrupt settlers and drives them out of the village. The villagers hail Yamada as their hero and scornfully look at Esche. However, Dazai informs them that it was Esche who kept the settlers occupied so they wouldn't involve the villagers in their business.

Dazai speaks up for Esche (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

She vilified her name for the sake of the village. Yet, the villagers remain adamant. Unable to take the accusations, Esche leaves the village. Amid the crowd's loud cheer, Yamada somehow understands Sensei's words and wonders whether his actions were wrong.

While Sensei doesn't have an answer to it, he knows that the village has lost its guardian deity with Esche's departure. Following that, the village elder asks Yamada to become the village's shield and protect everyone from evil.

Esche as the Spirit of the World Tree (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

On the other hand, Osamu Dazai and his party leave the village. Suddenly, Nir and others observe that the World Tree is withering. Toneriko's villagers run amok as they can't figure out the reason behind such a phenomenon. Meanwhile, Sensei notices an angelic figure resembling Esche.

She expresses her gratitude for understanding her and blesses Sensei so that he may find some peace in his life. No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 8 ends with the revelation that Esche was actually the spirit of the World Tree.

