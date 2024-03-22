10 least lovable shonen anime characters, ranked

Not every lovable shonen anime character in the expansive universe of shonen anime can be a hero loved by all. Some characters stir up a lot of controversies or are just plain hard to like, becoming well-known for all the wrong reasons within the anime community. It's their actions, behavior, or habits that get on everyone's nerves. They're the troublemakers who seem to consistently miss the boat on doing the right thing.

Basically, even if they make us lose our cool, they keep the show interesting. In this list of least lovable shonen anime characters, we're jumping into the shonen anime scene to spotlight those who are more about making you sigh than cheer.

The list starts with whom we love to hate a little less and moves towards the ones we can't stand at all. Their questionable acts, annoying ways, or just plain wickedness have earned them a notorious reputation in the anime fan community.

Top 10 Least Lovable Shonen Anime Characters

10. Nobuyuki Sugou (Sword Art Online)

The main antagonist and least lovable shonen anime character (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The chilling reveal of Sugou as the main antagonist of Sword Art Online's second arc became highly controversial. Fans were shocked and uncomfortable by his abusive behavior, outright creeper tendencies, and lack of heroic features. Despite the series' roster of well-developed and heartfelt characters, Sugou stands out as unheroic and unlovable.

9. Sakura Haruno (Naruto)

Sakura Haruno from Konoha Village (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In a series teeming with impressively powerful and well-fleshed-out characters, Sakura's initial portrayal felt lackluster to fans. Disliked for her infatuation with Sasuke and perceived lack of prowess compared to her teammates, she became a controversial figure. However, this does not entirely overshadow her eventual growth as a conjurer and key player in Naruto: Shippuden.

8. Shou Tucker (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Shou trucker from Fullmetal Alchemist (Image via Studio Bones)

Ranked as one of the most shocking characters in anime history, Shou Tucker's desperate move left fans feeling mad and disgusted. Turning his daughter Nina and their dog Alexander into a talking chimera showed how little he cared for others and how morally broke he was. He serves as a reminder of humans' potential for darkness when driven by fear and ambition.

7. Minoru Mineta (My Hero Academia)

Minoru's quirk is known called as Pop Off (Image via Studio Bones)

With his lewd behavior and lack of maturity, Minoru Mineta is a strongly contentious character in My Hero Academia. Mineta often resorts to pervy and immature antics for cheap laughs rather than showing meaningful character growth or adding value to the story. Many fans find this off-putting and out of place compared to the rest of the inspiring cast.

6. Makoto Itou (School Days)

Makoto Itou from School Days - the least lovable shonen anime character (Image via TNK Studio)

Makoto's womanizing behavior, willingness to manipulate others, and inability to take responsibility for his actions make him a character that fans love to despise. Towards the end of the series, viewers can hardly sympathize with him, even though he meets a gruesome fate. Itou, a symbol of the damaging consequences of selfishness and indecision, is undoubtedly one of the least lovable characters in anime.

5. Suzaku Kururugi (Code Geass)

The least lovable anime shonen character - Suzaku Kururugi (Image via Sunrise Studio)

Although Suzaku plays a key role in Code Geass, his self-righteous nature and approach to justice can feel frustrating to viewers. His refusal to collaborate with Lelouch, despite sharing similar ideals, and his secret allegiance to the empress for personal redemption are actions that have cemented fans' ambivalence towards him.

4. Gendo Ikari (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Least lovable shonen anime character - Antagonist of Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Gainax Studio)

Anthropomorphizing parental abandonment and emotional neglect, Gendo makes viewers shudder with his icy demeanor. Unlike other characters whose unfavorable traits are balanced out by comic relief or eventual redemption, Gendo remains consistent in his lack of empathy, which makes him one of the least lovable characters in the eyes of the series' fans.

3. Spandam (One Piece)

Former leader of the CP9 organization and least lovable shonen anime character (Image via Toei Animation Co., Ltd Studio)

Spandam's character is a heinous mix of incompetence, cowardice, and cruelty. His excessive harshness and eventual defeat in the Enies Lobby arc offered some catharsis, but it doesn't redeem his detestable image. His actions against Nico Robin, especially, evoked a sense of villainy that viewers cannot sympathize with.

2. Danzo Shimura (Naruto)

Least lovable shonen anime character - Danzo from Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the Naruto series, Danzo was pulling strings, playing games with events and folks for his own power trip. His cold-blooded moves and lack of care for those he’s meant to look out for painted him as a top-tier villain. But these same characters get most fans riled up, making him one of those characters you just love to throw shade at, securing his spot on this rundown.

1. Griffith (Berserk)

Least lovable shonen anime character - Griffith from the Berserk series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Having started as a charismatic and ambitious leader, Griffith is the anime entrance to the classic fall from grace tale. He grew more sinister after his transformation into the deity Femto, culminating in his heinous act during the Eclipse event. This moment left fans with a deep-rooted hatred for his character. This drastic shift from a once-admirable character to a despised villain solidifies his place as the least lovable shonen anime character.

In the end, anime, just like any other storytelling form, has its mix of heroes and villains. Even though these less-loved shonen anime characters stir up some strong feelings, it’s key to recognize how they play their part in moving the story along and adding depth to the anime universe.