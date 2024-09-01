Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 9 is slated to release on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST on TBS and its affiliated networks in Japan, as per the anime's official site and X account. After that, the episode will be available worldwide to stream on Crunchyroll and other platforms with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Colette asked Will to go shopping with her for the Dungeon Praxis test. However, Rosty tagged along with Will, ruining what could have been the ideal date for Colette. The girl also learned about Rosty's intense feelings for Will.

Besides that, Lihanna asked Will if he would like to join her team with Sion, Wignall, and Julius for the Dungeon Praxis. Considering how the episode ended on a cliffhanger, fans can't wait for Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 9 to be released.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 9 release date and time

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 9 will be released on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST, as per the anime's official site, X handle, and the original release schedule.

However, due to the varying time zones, most anime lovers can stream Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 9 at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, September 8, 2024 2:30 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, September 8, 2024 4:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, September 8, 2024 5:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, September 8, 2024 6:30 AM British Summer Time Sunday, September 8, 2024 10:30 AM Central European Summer Time Sunday, September 8, 2024 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, September 8, 2024 3 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, September 8, 2024 5:30 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, September 8, 2024 7 PM

Where to watch Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 9?

Wignall, as seen in the anime (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 9 will air on TBS and its 27 affiliated channels in Japan. Following that, the episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, along with other Summer 2024 anime titles, for fans living in the USA, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and India, with English subs.

Besides Crunchyroll, fans from the Southeast Asian regions can catch Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 9 on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free. Additionally, fans from Singapore can watch the episode on MeWatch and iQIYI.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 8 recap

At Gina's place, Donnan and other dwarves hold a grand feast to celebrate Will Serfort's victory against Julius. The ice mage is also made to work in the tavern as an act of apology. Even though Will doesn't get chosen by the recruits, Donnan is glad he could win the duel.

Meanwhile, Will's impressive performance in the Grand Magic Festival makes him famous at the Rigarden Academy. Students who used to bully him in the past request him to join their team for the upcoming Dungeon Praxis test.

As a boy who doesn't have many friends, Will is overwhelmed by the offers. However, Colette shields him from them and tells the students that Will has plans with her the next day. She asks Will to go with her shopping for the Dungeon Praxis items.

Rosty and Will (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

The next day, Colette appears in a dignified dress and new hairstyle. However, to Colette's dismay, Rosty tags along with Will, spoiling what could have been an ideal date for her. She is also surprised to see the boy acting lovey-dovey with Will Serfort, to the point she questions the boy's intention.

Later, Rosty advises Will Serfort that he should go and get his sword checked by Donnan. When Will isn't present, Colette directly asks Rosty about his feelings. The boy reveals that he loves Will Serfort more than anyone.

Meanwhile, Will meets Lihanna on his way to Miss Gina's. The girl requests Will to come with her for a moment. She takes him to a room, where Julius, Sion, and Wignall are seated. Lihanna requests Will to join her team for the Dungeon Attack test.

Lihanna, as seen in the episode (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

She feels Will's agility and strength would be ideal for the team. Even though Julius and Sion object to Will joining the team, they eventually accept Lihanna's decision. Will also learns that Lihanna wants to become a Magia Vander, which is not possible only by ascending the tower.

Since Will harbors a similar resolve, he decides to join the team. Later, we see Professor Workner and Edward revealing details about the Dungeon test. It's a week-long intense survival test in the dungeon, where students gain access to venture into floors seven to ten, which are otherwise locked.

Edward and Workner (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Edward mentions that some students are bound to die as the previous test saw the death of four students. As such, he orders them not to go above their limit. He adds that every floor will have teachers as guards, so students can reach out to them in case they require their assistance.

Rosty wishes Will good luck on the Dungeon Praxis test. The boy's eyes sparkle with resolution as he ventures into the dungeon with Lihanna and others. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, with two unknown entities decapitating a teacher in the dungeon's depth.

What to expect in Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 9? (speculative)

The mysterious killers in the Dungeon (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 9 is titled Praxis Begins, according to the preview clip shown at the end of the latest installment. The episode will likely cover chapters 13 and 14 from Fujino Omori's manga, and show Will Serfort, Lihanna, and others face tough challenges at the dungeon's depths.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 9 won't likely reveal the identity of the unknown foes that appeared in the latest episode. That said, fans can expect the episode to contain a lot of action.

