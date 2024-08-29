Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 10 is slated to release on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. After that, the episode will be available globally on Crunchyroll and other streaming platforms with English subs.

In the previous episode, Alisa Mikhailova Kujo was bothered by how her classmates made fun of Taniyama for running away during the student congress. Masachika assured Alya that he would do something to help Taniyama.

Besides that, the episode saw Masachika Kuze try some hypnosis tricks on Masha and Alya. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to find out what happens next in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 10.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 10 release date and time

According to the anime's official website and the original release schedule, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST.

However, due to the varying time zones, most anime lovers outside Japan can catch the episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, September 4 8 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, September 4 10 AM Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday, September 4 11 AM Brazil Standard Time Wednesday, September 4 12 PM British Summer Time Wednesday, September 4 4 PM Central European Summer Time Wednesday, September 4 5 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, September 4 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, September 4 11 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, September 4 12:30 AM

Where to watch Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 10?

Yuki and Ayano (Image via Doga Kobo)

Anime enthusiasts from the USA, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent can stream Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 10 on Crunchyroll, along with other Summer 2024 anime.

Besides Crunchyroll, fans belonging to the Southeast Asian regions can stream Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 10 on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel. Also, the episode can be watched on other platforms, like Bilibili Global, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and others.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9 recap

The episode begins with Yuki's grandfather asking her about the student congress result. He thinks Taniyama running away from the stage only benefitted Masachika's campaign. Elder Suou asks Yuki to win the election at any cost, even though he feels she's less gifted than Masachika.

The next day, students flock around Alya to congratulate her on her victory over Taniyama. However, Alya doesn't like it when they badmouth Taniyama for running away. Masachika understands that Taniyama getting ridiculed is bothering Alya. He feels if they were to do something about it, it would only make their victory meaningless.

However, Alya reminds Masachika that they didn't win it, but rather Taniyama's team forfeited. In any case, Masachika Kuze decides to help Taniyama for Alya's sake. He goes to Nonoa and asks her to spread a rumor, giving a plausible explanation as to why the girl left the stage on that day.

Alya, as seen in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

Nonoa feels it's strange for Masachika to request something like that from his "enemy." Nevertheless, she doesn't think it too deeply. The episode then features a slice-of-life scene, with Yuki Suou teasing Masachika about Alya.

On the other hand, Nonoa returns to her classroom and tells her friends that Taniyama has been absent from school because she's mad at her. She adds that Taniyama left the stage on the day of the student congress since she learned that Nonoa had plants in the audience.

Meanwhile, Masachika asks Alya if she would like to study together. What could have been a special moment for the duo gets disrupted by Yuki, who arrives with Ayano. Shortly after, Masha arrives at the student council room and finds a book on hypnosis confiscated by Chisaki.

Masachika tries hypnosis (Image via Doga Kobo)

She implores Alya to try it on her, and when she doesn't accept, she turns to Masachika. The boy successfully hypnotizes both Masha and Alya using the tricks written in the book. Sensing a fascinating opportunity, Yuki orders Masha and Alya to go unrestrained.

Following Yuki's orders, Masha and Alya make bold moves toward Masachika. Eventually, they are brought back to consciousness by Chisaki. The episode ends with the vice president angrily asking Masachika whether he would like to receive her "reset" treatment.

What to expect in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 10?

Nonoa, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Unfortunately, the official staff hasn't given a synopsis for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 10 yet. However, given how the latest installment ended, the next episode will likely show whether or not Nonoa's rumor works out in favor of Taniyama.

Alya has no enmity toward Taniyama, but she rather understands why the girl left the stage. As such, she will try her best to reconcile with her. On the other hand, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 10 may show more rom-com scenes between Alya and Masachika.

