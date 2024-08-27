No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 is slated to release on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on AT-X and other networks in Japan, according to the anime's official site. After its broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Sensei and his party sojourned at the Toneriko village at the foot of the World Tree and learned about the village's distress. The episode introduced new characters and saw Sensei and his party face a new challenge. Considering how the episode ended, fans cannot wait for No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 to be released.

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 release date and time

As per the anime's official website and the original release schedule, No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 will be released on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST.

However, due to the varying time zones, anime lovers outside Japan can watch the episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, September 3 8 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, September 3 10 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, September 3 11 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, September 3 12 PM British Summer Time Tuesday, September 3 4 PM Central European Summer Time Tuesday, September 3 5 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, September 3 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, September 3 11 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Wednesday, September 4 12:30 AM

Where to watch No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9?

Yamada, as seen in the anime (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 will air on AT-X first, and later on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and other networks in Japan. Japanese fans can also watch the episode on d Anime Store, Lemino, ABEMA, and other streaming services.

Internationally, anime lovers can stream No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 on Crunchyroll, along with other interesting Summer 2024 titles on the platform.

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 8 recap

Sensei and his party arrive at the World Tree, known as the largest tree in Zauberberg. It is said that the tree blesses the travelers who stop by. Annette proposes they should stay at the Toneriko village situated near the foot of the tree for a couple of days, to which everyone agrees.

However, upon their arrival, they find the place a den of depravity, with gamblers from the Otherworld encroaching on the village's peace. The village's elder implores Dazai and others to oust the settlers and save their village. He mentions the sorry state of the World Tree as a consequence of their actions.

Yamada, an Otherworlder assures the elder that he will assist with the world tree crisis. He declares himself different from the other Otherworlders who only bask in corruption. Meanwhile, Dazai notices that he has run out of sleeping pills.

The village elder and Dazai's party (Image via AteliePontdarc)

With no means to die, he goes inside a cave and meets a gorgeous woman named Esche. She takes Osamu Dazai to an establishment, offers him a drink, and listens to his sordid tale. Esche then dances to lighten up Dazai's mood. Later, it is revealed that Esche is notorious as the Witch of Toneriko for siding with the Otherworlders.

The next day, Dazai meets Esche again, refusing to partake in the battle against the Otherworlders. However, things go wrong when some Otherworlders plan on involving villagers in their business. When Esche protests, she gets hit by one of the Otherworlders.

At that moment, Yamada arrives and confronts the evil settlers. He drives them away with his powers of righteousness. However, he harbors the same resentment toward Esche and plans to bring her to justice.

Dazai and Esche (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

Interestingly, Sensei aids the woman and tells Yamada that he loathes those who forcefully impose their righteousness on others. Meanwhile, other villagers turn against Esche, even after knowing that she kept the Otherworlders busy so they wouldn't involve the villagers in their business.

Rejected by everyone, Esche leaves the village. Sensei feels the village has lost its only guardian deity. As Dazai and his party leave the village, they notice the World Tree is withering. Suddenly, an angelic figure meets Dazai and blesses him for a safe journey. The episode ends with Dazai realizing that Esche was truly the spirit of the World Tree.

What to expect in No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9? (speculative)

Nir, as seen in the anime (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

Considering the latest installment covered chapters 17-19 from Hiroshi Noda's manga, No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 will likely cover the next two or three chapters.

In other words, the episode may show Osamu Dazai and his party arriving at the Samstag region, a desert land full of scorching heat. The region happens to be close to Nir, so fans can expect No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 to focus on the red-haired warrior.

