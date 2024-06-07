No Longer Allowed In Another World anime confirms exact Summer 2024 release date and more with new visual

No Longer Allowed In Another World anime is set to premiere on July 9, 2024, as announced by the official staff on Friday, June 7, 2024. Additionally, the staff unveiled a new key visual, and revealed the details regarding the show's theme song artists.

Produced by AtelierPontdarc studios, No Longer Allowed In Another World anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous Isekai manga series, written by Hiroshi Noda and illustrated by Takahiro Wakamatsu. Shogakukan's Yawaraka Spirits website has been serializing the manga series, publishing nine Tankobon volumes thus far.

No Longer Allowed In Another World anime will be released on July 9, 2024

Expand Tweet

Trending

On Friday, June 7, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for No Longer Allowed In Another World anime announced that the show will premiere on July 9, 2024, i.e., in Summer 2024. The broadcast information have also arrived, according to which, the anime will air its episodes every Tuesday from 11:30 PM JST, starting July 9, 2024, on AT-X.

After that, the anime will be broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS11 at 24:30 JST, on July 9, 2024 (effectively, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 12:30 AM JST). Besides these channels, Japanese audiences can watch the series on MBS, Hokkaido TV, RKB Mainichi, and others at different times.

The anime will also be available for streaming on ABEMA and Netflix from July 9, 2024 onwards. Notably, the official staff revealed that the upcoming Anime Expo 2024 will host a world premiere of No Longer Allowed In Another World on July 4, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Kadokawa's official YouTube channel will hold an advanced screening event for the Isekai anime's first episode on June 22, 2024, at 8 PM JST, after a special program, which will be attended by voice actors of Sensei (Hiroshi Kamiya), Annette (Rumi Okubo), Tama (Sayumi Suzushiro), and Near (Makoto Koichi).

Kadokawa also announced that the show's mascot, Melos, is getting a set of videos on YouTube, titled Melos no Daiboken, or Melos' Great Adventure in English. The first episode, A Tour of the Production Location, is available for streaming.

No Longer Allowed In Another World anime's new visual (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

Moreover, the official team behind No Longer Allowed In Another World anime unveiled a new visual. The illustration depicts Osamu Dazai aka the Sensei, surrounded by light emitting from his book, with the other characters, like Annette, Tama, Near, and others behind him.

Information regarding the theme song artists have also arrived. Japanese singer, Kashitaro Ito, will perform the opening theme song, while Mayu Maeshima will sing the ending theme. Unfortunately, the theme song titles aren't revealed yet.

Cast and staff for No Longer Allowed In Another World anime

Sensei with Annette in the anime (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

No Longer Allowed In Another World anime features a stellar cast, with Hiroshi Kamiya as the lead hero, Osamu Dazai (Sensei), and Rumi Okubo as Annette. Other cast members include Sayumi Suzushiro as Tama, Hina Kino as Melos, Makoto Koichi as Near, Aoi Yuki as Waldelia, Reina Ueda as Sacchan, and Mai Nakahara as Isha.

Shigeki Kawai directs the anime at AtelierPontdarc Studio, with Yasuhiro Nakanishi as the scripts supervisor and writer. Asako Inayoshi and Tomoshige Inayoshi are enlisted as character designers and chief animation directors.

Kenichiro Suehiro composes the anime's music, while Kenji Terao is in charge of the monster designs. Other staff members include, Hitomi Sudo as the editor, Izumi Sakamoto as the color key artist, and others.

Sensei, as seen in No Longer Allowed In Another World anime (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

Based on Hiroshi Noda's manga, No Longer Allowed In Another World anime centers around the literary genius, Osamu Dazai (referred to as Sensei in the anime), who wants to die more than anything.

One day, he gets transported to another world after being hit by a truck. However, even in this new world, with "cute girls" by his side, the melancholic Sensei remains terminally depressed. The anime showcases Osamu Dazai's interesting adventures in another world.

Also read: