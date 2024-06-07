Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime confirms Summer 2024 premiere date, theme songs, and more with new PV

Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime is slated to be released on July 7, 2024, as announced by the show's official staff via a promotional video on Friday, June 7, 2024. Along with this information, the staff unveiled the details regarding the series's theme songs and additional cast members.

Produced by Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures, Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime serves as an adaptation of the original Japanese manga series, written by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Toshi Aoi. Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine has been serializing the manga since December 2020, with 10 tankobon volumes published as of this writing.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime's new trailer confirms the July 7, 2024 release date

On Friday, June 7, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime shared a new promotional video to announce the anime's July 7, 2024, premiere date. Along with this news, the staff revealed the broadcast details for the series.

According to the anime's website, Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime will air its episodes every Sunday starting July 7, 2024, at 4:30 PM JST on 28 TBS-affiliated stations in Japan. Following the broadcast, the anime will be distributed on various streaming services from 5:30 PM JST.

Regarden Magical Academy, as seen in the trailer (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Interestingly, the latest trailer showcases a world, where magic reigns supreme. In this unique world, Will Serfort dreams of becoming a Magic Vander, even though he cannot cast any spell. Yet, he strives forward as the only swordsman among the magicians.

Aside from teasing the plot and showcasing stunning animation quality, the promotional video for the Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime previews the opening theme song, Fire and Fear by Penguin Research. The ending theme song, Frozen, has been performed by TRUE.

Comments from the artists have also arrived on the official website. Penguin Research revealed that they created the song, Fire and Fear, with the motif of determination and fear, that go side by side.

Likewise, the singer, TRUE, mentioned that the ending theme, Frozen, is a bittersweet love song filled with Elfaria's feelings for the protagonist, Will Serfort. Both artists are delighted to contribute to the show.

At the same time, additional cast members for the Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime are announced, who are below as follows:

Kazuki Ura as Gordon Valley

Tomohiro Ono as Liliel Mars

Rumi Okubo as Iris X. Stella Maris

Reiko Suzuki as Cauldron

Shinya Takahashi as Lunais Areito

Jun Fukuyama as Cariot Instia Wiseman

Hochu Otsuka as Aron Masterias Old King

Atsushi Tamaru as Jorua Moraine

Sora Amamiya as Elnor Ljos Alf

Akio Otsuka as Logwell

It was earlier revealed that Kohei Amasaki has joined the voice cast as Will Serfort, with Satomi Amano as Colette Loire. Akira Sekine stars as Elfaria, while Aoi Inase plays Kiki's role.

Masaaki Mizunaka voices Sion, with Kengo Kawanishi as Wignall, and Tetsuya Kakihara as Julius. Other voice actors include Lynn as Lihanna, Koji Yusa as Edward, and Tomokazu Seki as Workner Norgram.

The staff and the plot for Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime

Will Serfort, as seen in the anime (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Tatsuya Yoshihara, famously known for his contributions as the action director for Chainsaw Man, directs the Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime at the joint production of Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures.

Sayaka Ono is enlisted as the character designer and chief animation director, while Ryou Akizuki, Raita Sunaga, and Yoshirou Harada are designing the monsters. Hiroto Morishita joined the staff as the sound director, while Yuki Hayashi is the music composer for the series at Lantis.

Elfaria, as seen in the anime (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Based on the Danmachi author's new magical dungeon-adventure manga series, Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime follows the story of Will Serfort, who joins the Regarden Magic Academy to fulfill a promise made to his childhood friend.

Will wants to make it to the top of the magical world, except there's one problem- he doesn't know how to cast magic spells. However, his determination and willpower push him forward to unlock his actual potential as a swordsman.

