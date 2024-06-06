Suicide Squad Isekai anime confirms exact July 2024 release date in new PV

Thursday, June 6, 2024 saw the Suicide Squad Isekai anime series announce its official Saturday, July 6, 2024 exact release date on Japanese broadcast television. Domestic streaming information was also confirmed alongside this news, but international streaming information is unavailable as of this article’s writing.

The news came alongside a short, roughly 30-second promotional video for the series, which also previewed the ending theme song for the series performed by Mori Calliope. Likewise, with the official release date now confirmed, the only information yet to be revealed on the Suicide Squad Isekai anime series is its international streaming availability.

The Suicide Squad Isekai anime is an original anime series from Warner Bros. Japan and Wit Studio which utilizes the already existing titular characters from the DC Comics universe. The series will likewise see these characters transported into another, fantastical world, hence the use of the word “isekai” in the series’ title.

Suicide Squad Isekai anime premieres in Japan on Saturday, July 6, 2024

With this latest information, it’s now officially confirmed that the Suicide Squad Isekai anime will premiere on Japanese television on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at 12:30AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The series will air on Tokyo MX and BS11 initially before being made available on numerous Japanese streaming services, including ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hodai.

The new promotional video for the anime series doesn’t reveal much fans didn’t already know, largely reusing scenes from past trailers. While there are a few new shots, these mainly seem to be focused on characters outside the titular group of fighters, such as Amanda Waller and her allies, and some of the characters in the fantasy world.

The series stars Anna Nagase as Harley Quinn, Yuichiro Umehara as The Joker, Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot, Takehito Koyasu as Peacemaker, Jun Fukuyama as Clayface, Subaru Kimura as King Shark, Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag, Kujira as Amanda Waller, Chika Anzai as Katana, Reina Ueda as Fione, Mamiko Noto as Aldora, and Jun Fukushima as Cecil. This is expected to be a full cast list for the series as of this article’s writing.

Eri Osada is directing the anime series at Wit Studios, with Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara writing the scripts. Manga artist Akira Amano, known best for her Reborn! series, is drafting the original character designs, with Naoto Hosoda designing the characters for animation. Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music, while Shinya Tsuruoku serves as the animation producer from Warner Bros. Japan.

Tomoyasu Hotei is performing the opening theme song “Another World,” while the ending theme song “Go-Getters” will be performed by Mori Calliope. As mentioned above, Calliope’s ending theme song is previewed in the latest promotional video for the series. It is expected that international streaming information will be confirmed in the coming weeks before its premiere.

