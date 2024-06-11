"Worst list I've ever seen": Boruto fandom given a new crown after latest claim on their main character

A Boruto fan recently created a graph outlining the various areas that an anime protagonist must master in order to stand out from the other characters. The graph, which claims Boruto has a perfect balance of all traits mentioned, has elicited mostly negative responses from anime fans, the majority of which have resulted in heated discussions between various fandoms and Boruto fans.

There is no denying that, while Boruto has received some positive press in recent months as a result of the Two Blue Vortex timeskip, the series' overall perception remains quite uneven. As a result, fans of other series have expressed how Boruto's recent emergence as the superior character among the rest is unjustified on numerous levels.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

A Boruto fan sets the anime community ablaze after claiming that their protagonist is "perfect"

The recent claim that the protagonist of Masashi Kishimoto's sequel to his legendary series Naruto is perfect has, naturally, led to a debate online. As per X user @gggavrillo, Naruto's son is the perfect combination of relatability, aura, heroism, and purity of spirit, areas featuring the protagonists of other anime series.

Aside from the fact that every fan has their own tastes and perspectives, it is also worth noting that perfection is very difficult to evaluate. It necessitates extensive analysis, and each reader or viewer may reach a very different conclusion, making the Boruto claim exaggerated, especially given that the manga has not yet concluded.

At the moment, fans of other series have different perceptions regarding this sequel, such as it being unnecessary or not adding to the original series. Some feel that the sequel has failed to live up to the legacy of Naruto, and that is part of the reason that other fandoms don't appreciate the statement the X user has made, which has been further echoed by fans of the titular series.

Fandoms react to Boruto fans' claim

There is no denying that the perfect shonen protagonist probably doesn't exist, even if some, like Goku of Dragon Ball, have managed to achieve cultural status beyond the limits of anime. There will always be a wide range of opinions, making it difficult to find a protagonist who can satisfy everyone in every metric.

In that regard, while the timeskip did benefit Boruto as a character as he became a lot more popular, which helped to endear him to audiences, Boruto fans' statement can be seen as exaggerated. It is too early to assess the character's legacy and compare him to other protagonists who have spent more time on screen as well as on the pages of their respective manga.

"Tbh only ichigo fits in all 4," an X user said.

"This might just be one of the worst charts I’ve seen," another user tweeted.

"Hold on a sec you put Eren and Naruto in aura," another person pointed out.

The protagonist got a lot more attention after the Two Blue Vortex timeskip (Image via Shueisha).

As previously stated, discussions about perfection are entirely subjective, and each fan may have a different opinion that is very valid. This is evident in the reactions of fans of other series, particularly in how some do not find Guts relatable or how Goku was classified as a hero.

"How is guts relatable," someone said.

"goku is literally the face of aura," another person said.

"Goku in heroism... That says it all," an X user tweeted.

This is, by default, an endless debate since everyone is going to have different opinions regarding each anime protagonist on the graph. However, this is part of the medium's appeal, and these discussions should not deter people from watching these shows.

