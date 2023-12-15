"Worst Shikigami of all time": Jujutsu Kaisen fans troll Higuruma's Judgeman after chapter 245

Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 were released some time back. Revealed panels depicted Hiromi Higuruma successfully casting his Domain Expansion: Deadly Sentencing and entrapping Yuji and Sukuna for a re-trial. In short, Judgeman accused Sukuna of committing the Shibuya Massacre, but Higuruma interrupted it.

Although Higuruma's Judgeman passed the anticipated judgment, the effect was not the expected outcome. The final bits of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 spoilers revealed a small but crucial detail that Higuruma missed, which could prove extremely costly. This little aspect left fans disappointed in Judgeman, and it has thus been subjected to ridicule.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Fans troll Higuruma's Judgeman, call him "Worst Shikigami of all time"

As per the spoilers, Sukuna is pronounced guilty, with Judgeman confiscating his Cursed Technique and giving him the death penalty. However, Higuruma missed a "tiny" detail. Towards the end of the chapter, Higuruma realizes that if the plaintive has a Cursed Tool, Judgeman’s Confiscation verdict will apply to it first.

Higuruma's Domain confiscated only Sukuna’s Cursed Tool, the Kamutoke. But Sukuna’s Cursed Technique and Cursed Energy Reserve are left completely intact.

The spoilers then show both Higuruma and Sukuna realizing the flaw in the technique. This is when Kusakabe runs to Higuruma's defense and shields him from Demon King’s flurry of Dismantle slashes (lesser powered than normal). Such is a consequence of overlooking a small but vital condition.

In the event of the Death Penalty, Higuruma's gavel will change into a sword, i,e., the Executioner's Sword. What makes this so special is the fact that it possesses the power to end anyone or anything it touches. This lined up well with the plan they had concocted to quickly give the lawyer the sword so he could finish once and for all.

Just when the sorcerers thought they finally had something concrete to go with, Sukuna escaped on a technicality. So, even though he lost the Kamutoke, which he summoned not too long ago, he still possesses his Cursed Energy and Cursed Technique.

Not to mention, Sukuna likely still has access to his Malevolent Shrine. Additionally, it is unknown whether he can use Ten Shadows, given that all this occurred just after his battle with Gojo.

Final thoughts

Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Hiromi Higuruma missing out on such an important detail is unlike his character. With an intellect as sharp as his and given their preparation time, the situation should have turned out differently. But this shows that even the most powerful sorcerers are human, after all.

Nevertheless, Sukuna's flurry of Dismantle attacks not being outright killing blows could probably mean that there has been some kind of after-effect. Yuji Itadori is still fresh to fight, and other sorcerers like Kusakabe, Choso, and Ino have entered the battlefield. Not to mention, trump card Kinji Hakari has also finally appeared.