Yaiba episode 2 release date, where to watch, and more

Yaiba episode 2 will premiere on April 12, 2025, at 5.30 pm JST. Episode 1, titled Meeting Yaiba, aired on April 5, 2025, and introduced Yaiba Kurogane, his father Kenjuurou Kurogane, and Takeshi Onimaru, who serves as the series' main antagonist.

Episode 1 portrayed Yaiba's unconventional upbringing in the forests, shaping him into an exceptionally strong swordsman. Although he was able to defeat sword practitioners with far better conventional training, his adventures in Tokyo ultimately led him to confront Onimaru, the national-level kendo champion.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Yaiba episode 2.

Yaiba episode 2: Release date and time

Yaiba episode 2 is scheduled to be released on April 12, 2025, at 5.30 pm JST. This episode will concentrate on Yaiba's battle and escalating rivalry with Onimaru. The entire series will consist of 24 to 26 episodes, spread across two consecutive cours during the Spring 2025 and Summer 2025 seasons.

The streaming schedules for various time zones are provided below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 04:30 am Saturday April 12, 2025 Pacific Time 01:30 am Saturday April 12, 2025 British Summer Time 09:30 am Saturday April 12, 2025 Central European Summer Time 10:30 am Saturday April 12, 2025 Australian Central Time 07:00 pm Saturday April 12, 2025 India Standard Time 02:00 pm Saturday April 12, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 04:30 pm Saturday April 12, 2025

Where to watch Yaiba episode 2?

Nippon TV, Yomiuri TV, and several other channels will broadcast Yaiba episode 2, followed by new episodes every Saturday. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and NicoNico will stream the episode for Japanese viewers. International audiences can stream the episode on BiliBili, Netflix, and Hulu.

A brief recap of Yaiba episode 1

Yaiba as shown in the anime (Image via WIT Studio)

Yaiba episode 1 begins with Yaiba Kurogane standing in the middle of a forest, trying to lure a strong gorilla to practice his swordsmanship. Although Yaiba doubts his father Kenjuurou Kurogane's methods, a gorilla eventually appears, and Yaiba easily defeats it. Unfortunately, an entire band of gorillas arrives, forcing Kenjuurou and Yaiba to escape on their pet tiger, Kagetora.

To evade the gorillas, the three hide in a banana crate, which ends up being shipped to Tokyo with them sealed inside. The episode then cuts to Sayaka Mine greeting her father, Raizou, who has returned after winning the Asia Kendo Championship. While Sayaka expresses her admiration for Raizou, he downplays his accomplishment, noting that it's worth nothing if he cannot face and defeat Kenjuurou Kurogane.

Sayaka as shown in the anime (Image via WIT Studio)

Soon after, Kurogane encounters Raizou at the airport and pulls everyone present at the scene along to Raizou's house. Leaving Yaiba in Raizou's care, Kenjuurou disappears. Yaiba finds himself face-to-face with Onimaru, the national kendo champion, while escorting Sayaka to her school. Although Yaiba had demonstrated his kendo abilities, Onimaru managed to disarm him with relative ease, which sparked their rivalry.

Yaiba episode 2: What to expect?

Yaiba episode 2 will focus on Yaiba Kurogane and Onimaru Takeshi's stand-off alongside the next milestone in Yaiba's life. While Yaiba has spent considerable time fighting wild animals and honing his swordsmanship, this episode will reveal his actual strength level when facing off against thoroughly trained opponents.

