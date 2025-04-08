  • home icon
Yaiba episode 2 release date, where to watch, and more

By Anupam Barua
Modified Apr 08, 2025 12:30 GMT
Yaiba episode 2 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via WIT Studio)
Yaiba episode 2 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via WIT Studio)

Yaiba episode 2 will premiere on April 12, 2025, at 5.30 pm JST. Episode 1, titled Meeting Yaiba, aired on April 5, 2025, and introduced Yaiba Kurogane, his father Kenjuurou Kurogane, and Takeshi Onimaru, who serves as the series' main antagonist.

Episode 1 portrayed Yaiba's unconventional upbringing in the forests, shaping him into an exceptionally strong swordsman. Although he was able to defeat sword practitioners with far better conventional training, his adventures in Tokyo ultimately led him to confront Onimaru, the national-level kendo champion.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Yaiba episode 2.

Yaiba episode 2: Release date and time

youtube-cover
Yaiba episode 2 is scheduled to be released on April 12, 2025, at 5.30 pm JST. This episode will concentrate on Yaiba's battle and escalating rivalry with Onimaru. The entire series will consist of 24 to 26 episodes, spread across two consecutive cours during the Spring 2025 and Summer 2025 seasons.

The streaming schedules for various time zones are provided below:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Eastern Time04:30 amSaturdayApril 12, 2025
Pacific Time01:30 amSaturdayApril 12, 2025
British Summer Time09:30 amSaturdayApril 12, 2025
Central European Summer Time10:30 amSaturdayApril 12, 2025
Australian Central Time07:00 pmSaturdayApril 12, 2025
India Standard Time02:00 pmSaturdayApril 12, 2025
Philippine Standard Time04:30 pmSaturdayApril 12, 2025
Where to watch Yaiba episode 2?

Nippon TV, Yomiuri TV, and several other channels will broadcast Yaiba episode 2, followed by new episodes every Saturday. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and NicoNico will stream the episode for Japanese viewers. International audiences can stream the episode on BiliBili, Netflix, and Hulu.

A brief recap of Yaiba episode 1

Yaiba as shown in the anime (Image via WIT Studio)
Yaiba as shown in the anime (Image via WIT Studio)

Yaiba episode 1 begins with Yaiba Kurogane standing in the middle of a forest, trying to lure a strong gorilla to practice his swordsmanship. Although Yaiba doubts his father Kenjuurou Kurogane's methods, a gorilla eventually appears, and Yaiba easily defeats it. Unfortunately, an entire band of gorillas arrives, forcing Kenjuurou and Yaiba to escape on their pet tiger, Kagetora.

To evade the gorillas, the three hide in a banana crate, which ends up being shipped to Tokyo with them sealed inside. The episode then cuts to Sayaka Mine greeting her father, Raizou, who has returned after winning the Asia Kendo Championship. While Sayaka expresses her admiration for Raizou, he downplays his accomplishment, noting that it's worth nothing if he cannot face and defeat Kenjuurou Kurogane.

Sayaka as shown in the anime (Image via WIT Studio)
Sayaka as shown in the anime (Image via WIT Studio)

Soon after, Kurogane encounters Raizou at the airport and pulls everyone present at the scene along to Raizou's house. Leaving Yaiba in Raizou's care, Kenjuurou disappears. Yaiba finds himself face-to-face with Onimaru, the national kendo champion, while escorting Sayaka to her school. Although Yaiba had demonstrated his kendo abilities, Onimaru managed to disarm him with relative ease, which sparked their rivalry.

Yaiba episode 2: What to expect?

Yaiba episode 2 will focus on Yaiba Kurogane and Onimaru Takeshi's stand-off alongside the next milestone in Yaiba's life. While Yaiba has spent considerable time fighting wild animals and honing his swordsmanship, this episode will reveal his actual strength level when facing off against thoroughly trained opponents.

