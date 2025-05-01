Yaiba: Samurai Legend complete release schedule, where to watch, and more

Yaiba: Samurai Legend anime's remake by Studio WIT marked its premiere on April 5, 2025, at 05:30 PM JST. The series follows the story of Yaiba and Onimaru, who ended up becoming mortal enemies following a friendly rivalry gone wrong. The series is set in modern Japan, albeit with historical characters like Musashi Miyamoto making routine appearances.

Ad

The entire series will follow Yaiba's growth from an unruly individual to a respectable combatant while he hones his raw swordsmanship talent. Given the series's status as a remake by the renowned Studio WIT, as well as its gradually growing popularity, its total episode count has become a routine question within the fandom.

Although the official channels associated with the series have not unveiled a complete episode count, unofficial sources have already confirmed the series' format alongside its complete episode count.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Yaiba: Samurai Legend series.

How many episodes will Yaiba anime have?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Yaiba: Samurai Legend anime will follow a two-cour format, spanning 24 total episodes, according to information revealed by reliable leakers. It should be noted that the official channels of the series or its official website have yet to confirm an episode count or a Blu-ray DVD release. This leaves the actual episode count a matter of speculation.

Although the information surrounding the apparent 24-episode count remains unofficial, the information has been released by a source with a history of being mostly accurate as well as trustworthy. The story's pacing remains rather irregular, adapting nearly 2–5 chapters per episode, with many major adjustments to character introductions as well as interactions.

Ad

Given the series' origin as a manga serialized from 1988 to 1993, alongside the presence of a previous anime adaptation by Studio Pastel, it is possible that the remake by Studio WIT ends up adapting the entire storyline. This could happen within the 24 episodes throughout the spring 2025 and summer 2025 season.

Here's the complete release schedule for the anime, according to PDT, BST, and IST timing:

Episodes Date Release Timings

(PDT/BST/IST) 1 (Released) April 5, 2025

1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 2 (Released) April 12, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 3 (Released) April 19, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 4 (Released) April 26, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 5 May 3, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 6 May 10, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 7 May 17, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 8 May 24, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 9 May 31, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 10 June 7, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 11 June 14, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 12 June 21, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 13 June 28, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 14 July 5, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 15 July 12, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 16 July 19, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 17 July 26, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 18 August 2, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 19 August 9, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 20 August 16, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 21 August 23, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 22 August 30, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 23 September 6, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM 24 September 13, 2025 1:30 AM/9:30 AM/2:00 PM

Ad

It is to be noted that the release schedule provided does not account for any unforeseen production delay or any extra feature episode or extra episode that might get announced by the studio. If any of the usual episodes is replaced by an extra episode, then the consequent release dates will be pushed back by exactly 7 days.

Where to watch Yaiba: Samurai Legend anime?

Yaiba and his companion Kagetora in the anime (Image via WIT Studio)

Yaiba: Samurai Legend episodes will only be broadcast on Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV nationwide on Japanese television. The episodes will follow a weekly schedule, with new episodes being released every Saturday. Japanese audiences will be able to stream the episodes on Netflix, Abema, Disney+, Hulu, niconico, as well as Amazon Prime Video.

Ad

On the other hand, international audiences will be able to stream the episodes on Netflix, Hulu, Bili Bili, and Amazon Prime Video, following a one and a half hour delay from the broadcast release.

What to expect from Yaiba: Samurai Legend anime?

Onimaru as seen in the anime (Image via Studio WIT)

Yaiba: Samurai Legend will follow the main character Yaiba Kurogane, alongside supporting characters Sayaka as well as Musashi Miyamoto, on their quest to train Yaiba and eventually defeat Onimaru. Yaiba and Onimaru's rivalry, as well as Yaiba's self-centered nature that pushed Onimaru into becoming a demon, will make up the main conflict.

Ad

The series will follow a fantastical power system based around demon swords, which imbue powers into their wielders, with Yaiba and Onimaru wielding the Raijinken and Fujinken, respectively. The current adaptation by Studio WIT has changed a few character interactions, so character introductions going forward might not accurately adapt the manga.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More