You may disagree with me, but politics ruined the life of this one Naruto character

The Naruto animanga-verse is one of the most iconic when it comes to having a roster of unique characters with individual personalities. However, it is also one of the series known by fans and viewers to have some of the most controversial characters and unaddressed problematic narratives.Among these characters, there is one such character whose narrative showed the most problematic plots and, to some extent, changed the entire outlook of that character. From a dedicated ninja sworn to protect the village to a rogue criminal exiled by the same village, the character in question here is Itachi Uchiha.Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers from the Naruto series.How politics ruined Itachi Uchiha's life in the Naruto seriesEver since his first appearance in the Naruto series, Itachi has been portrayed as a controversial character, leaving the fans unsure to decide whether he's a good guy or a bad guy. However, what some of the fans fail to realise is that it wasn't his personality or character that was questionable, but straight-up politics that ruined his entire life.Before his life was completely ruined, Itachi was a respectable Anbu captain who swore to protect the village from both external and internal threats. Being the only Uchiha trusted by the Hokage and the village, the rest of the Uchiha Clan saw this as an opportunity to involve Itachi in their coup to overthrow the Konoha government and take control.However, the then Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi, and the other village elders, like Danzo, caught wind of the conspiracy and ordered Itachi to assassinate the entire Uchiha Clan. Itachi was stuck between choosing his own family and his duties towards the village. Nevertheless, as fans know, Itachi chose the latter. Furthermore, the same village labelled him a rogue and exiled him.Itachi and Kisame from the Akatsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)Itachi never had any plans of conspiracy and massacring the Uchiha Clan. He was squeezed under political turmoil between the two factions of the village and was, to some extent, pressured into the infamous Uchiha massacre. Despite that, he left his brother alive, Sasuke, who also turned against him and hunted him down to avenge the clan.Out of nowhere, one fateful night changed Itachi's life forever. After leaving the village, Itachi found a home in the Akatsuki group, and even then, he bore no hate towards the village that exiled him. Itachi had plenty of opportunities to kill the villagers, including Naruto, but he could never bring himself to go through with the killing.Final thoughtsItachi and a young Sasuke (Image via Pierrot)While many fans may agree or disagree, Itachi was truly a victim of the political agendas in the Konoha village from Naruto. Not only was he pushed into choosing the controversial decision of executing the Uchiha Clan, but the clan also pushed him into betraying the village he loved so dearly. To top it all off, his brother was also blinded by rage and hated him, the only Uchiha he spared.Also read:I can't unsee how Kakashi's Ninken in Naruto were accurate parallels of the Genin boysHiruzen's most criticized moment was a Naruto filler, and fans need to stop holding it against himDoes Bambietta get de-zombified in Bleach? Fate explained