I can't unsee how Kakashi's Ninken in Naruto were accurate parallels of the Genin boys

The Naruto animanga universe encompasses numerous storylines and iconic scenes, often containing hidden symbols that fans may easily overlook. While exploring various concepts in the series, a few resemblances were found that were so well hidden that many fans overlooked them.One of Kakashi's most iconic summonings, the Ninken shares a hidden resemblance to the Genin boys from the series, namely Shikamaru, Choji, Kiba, Shino, Rock Lee, Neji, Sasuke, and Naruto. The mangaka, Masashi Kishimoto, has cleverly incorporated the resemblance into the series, which is very hard to miss if the fans look closely.Kakashi's Ninken resemblance in the Naruto series is easy to overlookKakashi's Ninken were introduced early in the Naruto series, episode 17 of the anime and chapter 29 of the manga. While the dogs were originally associated with the Inuzuka Clan, the term usually refers to the eight dogs Kakashi summons in the series.While it was unclear if Kishimoto wanted to keep the description to himself or not, the eight dogs- Pakkun, Bull, Urushi, Shiba, Bisuke, Akino, Uhei, and Guruko- perfectly resemble the Konoha's eight Genin boys. While some show resemblance in characteristics and personality, others are purely based on appearance and iconic features.Firstly, Uhei is a perfect match for the Team 3 member Neji Hyuga. Similar to Neji, Uhei has bandages wrapped around its neck, head, and left front paw. Additionally, there is also a resemblance between the two based on their stoic and serious personality. Meanwhile, the other Team 3 member, Rock Lee, is perfectly represented by Bisuke, especially with the iconic round eyes.The Konoha Genin boys from the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)The Team 8 member and a part of the Aburame Clan, Shino, is represented by Akino. Their striking resemblance begins with the fact that both wear glasses. Furthermore, the personalities of the two are also shockingly similar. The Inuzuka Clan member Kiba shares a glaring appearance match with Shiba. Both have wild and fierce personalities.Bull shares a striking resemblance with the Team 10 member, Choji Akimichi, both being big and packing the most muscles in the group. While Choji and Bull are a perfect match, the same can be said for the other member of Team 10, Shikamaru Nara, and Kakashi's Ninken, Pakkun. Both Pakkun and Shikamaru seem to be lazy, but have the most brains in the group.Urushi shares a resemblance with the deuteragonist of the series, Sasuke Uchiha, in terms of both looks and personality. Both Sasuke and Urushi have powerful and serious personalities. Furthermore, both possess a similar vibe in appearance in the series. Last but not least, the protagonist of the series is perfectly portrayed by Guruko. Both have the iconic whiskers, and their names also sound the same.Final thoughtsKkumi @UminokumiLINKThis is explaining why Kakashi's ninken is naturally close with iruka. Either they are mostly &quot;his students&quot; Or just because iruka is a kind person.Kakashi's Ninken are a crucial part of the early narrative of the Naruto series. While they may not actively play a pivotal part in the story, their assistance has benefited the storyline. However, while the mangaka Masashi Kishimoto did not explicitly state the idea discussed here, the resemblance is too hard to miss if fans notice it thoroughly.